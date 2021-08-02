Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC Buys Motley Fool 100 Index ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, ProShares Short QQQ, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

New Purchases: TMFC, PSQ, CRM, SPSB, ICSH, VRIG, GLAD, FSK, USB, SFYF, SPMD, JIG, IVLU, OVB, NKE, ITW, WRB, DJD, PAYX, DG, PEJ, ESGU, CWI, EAGG, EGY, ME, ARKF, XME, ARKQ, GNOM, MDYV, QYLD, EMNT, IRBO, JPUS, JPME, TOLZ, ZOM, PRNT, SPUS, DWX, RWO, FNDC, QQQJ, RTM, RGI, RYH, QUAL, SMMV, OVL, SPEM, IXC, IYE, MLPA, SPSK, POTX, RING, EWU, REM, PFFD, PAVE, RYE, RYF, FEZ, SPYC, QQD, KRMA, GOEX, PDN, IYT, SPHQ, OVS, SPXZ,

LMT, PG, SDY, XLB, IWN, BSV, RSP, WPC, MO, GLD, ABT, FIXD, JQUA, VB, DIA, JKD, STIP, NEE, QCOM, BAC, ARKW, JNJ, HON, SBUX, UNH, WFC, DIV, AMGN, ARCC, CLX, PEP, DFP, ABBV, CCD, MAR, VGT, XLE, BA, XLK, SO, VHT, ENB, SPYD, FEN, DUK, GS, IWO, SYK, XLY, IVW, FLOT, TIP, BDX, KRE, KBE, INTU, XLC, TSLA, TSCO, UNP, VOOV, GE, VTWO, VONV, VFH, EW, XLV, SHYG, DGRO, MUB, ORCL, PNC, BMY, PRU, CMCSA, IJH, XLP, ETY, IXJ, EXG, F, PFF, VDC, IGSB, LYB, BOTZ, ICLN, LIT, MCD, MRK, IDU, ROK, PM, Reduced Positions: IAU, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, VO, VOO, PYPL, IWM, V, GOOG, MBB, VMBS, VXX, ARKK, VTEB, DIS, TJX, T, LHX, WMT, KO, DHR, UPS, GOOGL, VZ, BABA, GSK, MS, SCHM, ADP, C, IWF, SUB, MINT, EBAY, ECL, ITOT, TYL, BRK.B, CAT, COST, ISTB, NFLX, ROP, MMM, AXP, CSCO, DAL, EMR, EEM, MA, CCI, GIS, IEF, IWD, NVDA, SCHD, VCSH, VIG, BLK, CL, XOM, HD, USMV, IEFA, LOW, SSB, DOW, IP, ACWX, HIE, NSC, NVO, RTX, MDY, VYM, ACN, ADBE, AMLP, AMAT, ARKG, BCE, CVX, COP, D, ETV, GM, GPC, INTC, IBM, SHY, IJR, KYN, MDT, MDLZ, XLU, SNPS, TGT, TXN, TFC, VSDA, WM, DEM, AMOT, ALL, TAN, PKW, LQD, IGE, EFA, IJS, IGOV, EMB, MTUM, KMB, MMT, PPL, MARK, SCHF, SCHZ, SCHH, SCHG, XLF, PHYS, VOE, VOT, VNQ, VWO, VGIT, VCR, VIS, VPU, VOX,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Motley Fool 100 Index ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, ProShares Short QQQ, Salesforce.com Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC owns 459 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,945 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.85% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 67,769 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 19,676 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 14,962 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,692 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.61%

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $37.7. The stock is now traded at around $40.805400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 41,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $241.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 104.10%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $370.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 44.91%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $141.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 431.56%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.150100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 271.43%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 296.00%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $159.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 38.64%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $21.09.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58.