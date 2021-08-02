Logo
Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC Buys Motley Fool 100 Index ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, ProShares Short QQQ, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Motley Fool 100 Index ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, ProShares Short QQQ, Salesforce.com Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC owns 459 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lakeview+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,945 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.85%
  2. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 67,769 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 19,676 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 14,962 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.23%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,692 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.61%
New Purchase: Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $37.7. The stock is now traded at around $40.805400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 41,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $241.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 104.10%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $370.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 44.91%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $141.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 431.56%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.150100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 271.43%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 296.00%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $159.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 38.64%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $21.09.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC.

1. Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lakeview Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider