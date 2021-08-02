Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Visa Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: FLTR, EMTL, DFUS, JPHY, FSK, STLA, NFJ, DXCM, DXC, AMC, PGR, ETN, IVE, TEAM, EBAY, ICLR, EPAM, TMUS, EVR, AMP, CRL, FCX, HSBC, IDXX, ILMN, JBL, REGN, COF, SWKS, STLD, TXT, VRSN, NAD, KEP, GPRO, AGEN, WIT, JQC, ESGC, ASMB,
- Added Positions: BTI, DWM, EFA, F, ADBE, SPYG, MRK, TSLA, SPAB, SPEM, BIDU, COST, PFE, SNY, SPSM, AZN, PG, CRM, WMT, CHTR, SPLG, TIPX, NVDA, PFD, BABA, SHOP, UBER, SPYV, ADI, CSCO, COP, EQIX, GILD, MNST, ISRG, LYG, NVS, RELX, ROP, SAP, UL, DIS, MFG, TAK, DG, GM, ALC, EEM, EMLP, IWF, SPDW, ASX, MO, AON, ADSK, ADP, BHP, BP, SAN, BMY, CVS, FIS, SCHW, CME, CHT, CI, DEO, LLY, FDX, LHX, HBAN, IBM, INFY, LMT, MMC, NOK, NVO, BKNG, RY, SBAC, SLM, SONY, SBUX, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TGT, TTE, TM, UMC, UPS, RTX, VLO, WBK, BHK, AOD, BTZ, TEL, LULU, MELI, BUD, KMI, APTV, PSX, GHY, RACE, ENIC, IVW,
- Reduced Positions: HFRO, WFC, FFC, ING, CMCSA, UGA, INTC, TXN, ASML, IVV, ACN, IAU, TSM, CP, AGG, NOW, ABB, HDB, GRC, DHR, BA, MA, LYB, RMD, ZTS, UNH, VRNS, STE, SHW, ATH, NKE, HON, EA, BCS, HD, AMGN, ICE, ABT, INTU, MDLZ, LOW, MTD, MU, IEFA, IGD, AAP, JNK, BDX, CE, FPF, CCI, PANW, DAR, CB, ULTA, BGY, AWP, HPQ, NFLX, IGR, EMD, AVK, GIM, RVT, GWW, TSN, LIN, PNC,
- Sold Out: AAPL, V, SPY, IWM, QCOM, PENN, VRTX, Z, IPHI, AMD, RYAAY, DLTR, BBVA, URI, GPN, FIVE, RARE, ALK, NRZ, EVFM,
For the details of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+wealth+planning+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.
- VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) - 2,161,300 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 3,507,298 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,373 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 85,857 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) - 184,574 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97%
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.2%. The holding were 2,161,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.79 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $50.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.997700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 73,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.191700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 67,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $51.49. The stock is now traded at around $52.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 42,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.007300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 91,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 427.59%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 60,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $619.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 76.73%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $167.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $428.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.587000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment