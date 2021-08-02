Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Visa Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Visa Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, sells Apple Inc, Visa Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Highland Income Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. owns 359 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+wealth+planning+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.
  1. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) - 2,161,300 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 3,507,298 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,373 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 85,857 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  5. WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) - 184,574 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.2%. The holding were 2,161,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.79 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $50.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.997700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 73,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.191700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 67,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $51.49. The stock is now traded at around $52.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 42,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.007300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 91,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 427.59%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 60,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $619.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 76.73%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $167.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $428.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.587000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider