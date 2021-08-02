Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Visa Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: FLTR, EMTL, DFUS, JPHY, FSK, STLA, NFJ, DXCM, DXC, AMC, PGR, ETN, IVE, TEAM, EBAY, ICLR, EPAM, TMUS, EVR, AMP, CRL, FCX, HSBC, IDXX, ILMN, JBL, REGN, COF, SWKS, STLD, TXT, VRSN, NAD, KEP, GPRO, AGEN, WIT, JQC, ESGC, ASMB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, sells Apple Inc, Visa Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Highland Income Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. owns 359 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) - 2,161,300 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 3,507,298 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,373 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 85,857 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) - 184,574 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97%

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.2%. The holding were 2,161,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.79 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $50.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.997700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 73,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.191700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 67,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $52.13, with an estimated average price of $51.49. The stock is now traded at around $52.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 42,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.007300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 91,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 427.59%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 60,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $619.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 76.73%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $167.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $428.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.587000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.