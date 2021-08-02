Applied Research Investments, Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Square Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Applied Research Investments, Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Square Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Applied Research Investments, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Square Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, StoneCo, sells JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, ResMed Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Applied Research Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Applied Research Investments, Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of APPLIED RESEARCH INVESTMENTS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/applied+research+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of APPLIED RESEARCH INVESTMENTS, LLC
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 121,831 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  2. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 21,042 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 241,961 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  4. Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 135,019 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
  5. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 162,125 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Applied Research Investments, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2696.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Applied Research Investments, Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $278.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 14,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Applied Research Investments, Llc initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $62.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 44,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Applied Research Investments, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 62.47%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $352.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 21,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Applied Research Investments, Llc added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.

Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of APPLIED RESEARCH INVESTMENTS, LLC. Also check out:

1. APPLIED RESEARCH INVESTMENTS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. APPLIED RESEARCH INVESTMENTS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. APPLIED RESEARCH INVESTMENTS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that APPLIED RESEARCH INVESTMENTS, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider