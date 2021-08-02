Applied Research Investments, Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Square Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc

New Purchases: GOOGL, SQ, YUMC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Square Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, StoneCo, sells JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, ResMed Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Applied Research Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Applied Research Investments, Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 121,831 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 21,042 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 241,961 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 135,019 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 162,125 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%

Applied Research Investments, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2696.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Applied Research Investments, Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $278.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 14,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Applied Research Investments, Llc initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $62.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 44,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Applied Research Investments, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 62.47%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $352.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 21,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Applied Research Investments, Llc added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08.

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.

Applied Research Investments, Llc sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86.