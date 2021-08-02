Regal Wealth Group, Inc. Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: IWS, TIP, IGSB, EUSA, FQAL,

IWS, TIP, IGSB, EUSA, FQAL, Added Positions: IWP, SHYG, IWN, IWO, AGG, AAPL, PSLV, DIS,

IWP, SHYG, IWN, IWO, AGG, AAPL, PSLV, DIS, Reduced Positions: LQD, USMV, HYG, IWF, MTUM, IWD, MSFT, BA, TSLA, IVW, IVE, RSP, VZ, IJR,

LQD, USMV, HYG, IWF, MTUM, IWD, MSFT, BA, TSLA, IVW, IVE, RSP, VZ, IJR, Sold Out: ACWX, T, BRK.B, CVX, ESE, ORCL, BABA, PYPL, BAC, ES, QCOM, COST, LMT, ACWV, IJH, CATY, GE, NOC, V, DOCU, EFAV, HE, SJM, OXY, LIN, WMT, WEC, ESGU, IWR, MTOR, ATO, CCJ, F, GOOGL, SRE, TSM, TMO, VOD, AAL, DGRO, DVY, GLD, AMD, APD, CIEN, CI, CMCSA, GME, MNST, LOGI, LOW, NFLX, NKE, CRM, EBAY, INFN, GOOG, EFA, AXP, AMT, BKH, CMS, DUK, CLGX, GILD, ISRG, JPM, OTTR, PAAS, PEP, VAC, SPLK, TWTR, AYX, ROKU, MRNA, PINS, NET, IAGG, IAU, IBB, IJS, IXJ, QQQ, SLQD, VOO, AMZN, AEP, WTRG, AZN, GOLD, CREE, DD, XOM, HD, HST, IBM, JNJ, MDU, TELL, PFE, PNW, BKNG, PRU, O, RF, SO, TRV, SBUX, UMC, XEL, YUM, CLNE, FNV, AG, PM, AMC, JD, SQ, ATOM, NTNX, LX, NIO, DOW, GDRX, HYLN, DIA, ESGD, GLDM, HDV, ITOT, SLV, SUSB, VONE, MMM, AES, MO, BP, BK, BSX, CAT, LUMN, CPK, CSCO, C, KO, COP, ERJ, ENB, NEE, FCEL, GS, WELL, MAT, MDT, VTRS, NTGR, NOK, RDS.A, TGT, TTM, TRP, UNP, WM, EVRG, WY, ZBH, IDEX, MA, PSX, FANG, ABBV, SENS, 1GDA, YUMC, ITRM, NAKD, ARLO, CTVA, DKNG, SNOW, PLTR, PSTH, CCIV, GHVI, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, DFEN, EEM, IYH, PIN, SDY, SIZE, SPYD, SUSC, UCO, VBK, VOE, VONG, VOT, VTWO, VUG, XLV, XT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regal Wealth Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Regal Wealth Group, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 145,892 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 81,095 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.35% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,301 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 97,648 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 183,740 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.10%

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 55,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 47,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.891900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 109,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $85.895500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.23 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $47.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.272500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 749966.67%. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $114.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 45,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.10%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.649000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 183,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $159.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 45,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.87 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $101.03.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.