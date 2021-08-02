Regal Wealth Group, Inc. Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IWS, TIP, IGSB, EUSA, FQAL,
- Added Positions: IWP, SHYG, IWN, IWO, AGG, AAPL, PSLV, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, USMV, HYG, IWF, MTUM, IWD, MSFT, BA, TSLA, IVW, IVE, RSP, VZ, IJR,
- Sold Out: ACWX, T, BRK.B, CVX, ESE, ORCL, BABA, PYPL, BAC, ES, QCOM, COST, LMT, ACWV, IJH, CATY, GE, NOC, V, DOCU, EFAV, HE, SJM, OXY, LIN, WMT, WEC, ESGU, IWR, MTOR, ATO, CCJ, F, GOOGL, SRE, TSM, TMO, VOD, AAL, DGRO, DVY, GLD, AMD, APD, CIEN, CI, CMCSA, GME, MNST, LOGI, LOW, NFLX, NKE, CRM, EBAY, INFN, GOOG, EFA, AXP, AMT, BKH, CMS, DUK, CLGX, GILD, ISRG, JPM, OTTR, PAAS, PEP, VAC, SPLK, TWTR, AYX, ROKU, MRNA, PINS, NET, IAGG, IAU, IBB, IJS, IXJ, QQQ, SLQD, VOO, AMZN, AEP, WTRG, AZN, GOLD, CREE, DD, XOM, HD, HST, IBM, JNJ, MDU, TELL, PFE, PNW, BKNG, PRU, O, RF, SO, TRV, SBUX, UMC, XEL, YUM, CLNE, FNV, AG, PM, AMC, JD, SQ, ATOM, NTNX, LX, NIO, DOW, GDRX, HYLN, DIA, ESGD, GLDM, HDV, ITOT, SLV, SUSB, VONE, MMM, AES, MO, BP, BK, BSX, CAT, LUMN, CPK, CSCO, C, KO, COP, ERJ, ENB, NEE, FCEL, GS, WELL, MAT, MDT, VTRS, NTGR, NOK, RDS.A, TGT, TTM, TRP, UNP, WM, EVRG, WY, ZBH, IDEX, MA, PSX, FANG, ABBV, SENS, 1GDA, YUMC, ITRM, NAKD, ARLO, CTVA, DKNG, SNOW, PLTR, PSTH, CCIV, GHVI, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, DFEN, EEM, IYH, PIN, SDY, SIZE, SPYD, SUSC, UCO, VBK, VOE, VONG, VOT, VTWO, VUG, XLV, XT,
For the details of Regal Wealth Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regal+wealth+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Regal Wealth Group, Inc.
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 145,892 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 81,095 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.35%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,301 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 97,648 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 183,740 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.10%
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 55,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 47,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.891900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 109,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $85.895500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.23 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $47.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.272500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 749966.67%. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $114.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 45,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.10%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.649000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 183,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $159.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 45,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.87 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $101.03.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of Regal Wealth Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Regal Wealth Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Regal Wealth Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Regal Wealth Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Regal Wealth Group, Inc. keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment