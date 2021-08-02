Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Microsoft Corp, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Sells , Diageo PLC, Merit Medical Systems Inc

New Purchases: KMB, ZBH, GVIP, HYMB, REGN, BA, BIIB, TSLA, HUM, MDLZ, VHT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Microsoft Corp, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells , Diageo PLC, Merit Medical Systems Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,663 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.80% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,138 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.99% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 28,336 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.84% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 116,250 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.55% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,254 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.97%

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $163.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.11 and $101.69, with an estimated average price of $98.3. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $59.74. The stock is now traded at around $60.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $576.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $227.209500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.62%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 96,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $285.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 63,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 244.93%. The purchase prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $88.479200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 53,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 28,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 116,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 171.40%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.461000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 31,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $59.1 and $64.86, with an estimated average price of $61.76.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Valley National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $12.91 and $14.63, with an estimated average price of $13.96.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.