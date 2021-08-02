Logo
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Microsoft Corp, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Sells , Diageo PLC, Merit Medical Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Microsoft Corp, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells , Diageo PLC, Merit Medical Systems Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canvas+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,663 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.80%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,138 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.99%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 28,336 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.84%
  4. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 116,250 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.55%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,254 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.97%
New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $163.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF (GVIP)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.11 and $101.69, with an estimated average price of $98.3. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $59.74. The stock is now traded at around $60.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $576.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $227.209500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.62%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 96,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $285.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 63,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 244.93%. The purchase prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $88.479200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 53,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 28,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 116,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 171.40%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.461000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 31,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $59.1 and $64.86, with an estimated average price of $61.76.

Sold Out: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Valley National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $12.91 and $14.63, with an estimated average price of $13.96.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
