Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Microsoft Corp, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Sells , Diageo PLC, Merit Medical Systems Inc

- New Purchases: KMB, ZBH, GVIP, HYMB, REGN, BA, BIIB, TSLA, HUM, MDLZ, VHT,
- Added Positions: IEFA, MSFT, GSLC, VOO, AMD, MUB, IEMG, GOOGL, TDOC, AAPL, DOCU, EWU, SHM, EWW, AGG, HEFA, IEUR, CRM, AMZN, BABA, ICUI, IJR, BDX, QCOM, BAX, JPM, JNJ, FB, HD, VNQI, VNQ, VZ, VTV, VBR, TRV, SNN, WMT, EQC, IXUS, PEP, CB, SAFM, BRK.B, DIS, INTC, ABBV, MS, AVGO, MDT, NKE, CALM, IPAC, NOC, SJW, CSCO, MET, MCD, RE, SYK, SBUX, ORCL, AKAM, F, PSX, LULU, CAT, TGT, CHRW, PG, BAC, IFF, SCHW, CTSH, GLW, GD,
- Reduced Positions: DEO, JPST, NTRS, XRAY, MMM, PYPL, NVDA, IUSG, IAGG, VCIT, TSM, BND,
- Sold Out: VAR, MMSI, ACN, VLY, PENN,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,663 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.80%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,138 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.99%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 28,336 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.84%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 116,250 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.55%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,254 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.97%
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $163.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF (GVIP)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.11 and $101.69, with an estimated average price of $98.3. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $59.74. The stock is now traded at around $60.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $576.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $227.209500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.62%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 96,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $285.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 63,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 244.93%. The purchase prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $88.479200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 53,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 28,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 116,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 171.40%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.461000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 31,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $59.1 and $64.86, with an estimated average price of $61.76.Sold Out: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Valley National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $12.91 and $14.63, with an estimated average price of $13.96.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
