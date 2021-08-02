Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, Schwab U.S.

- New Purchases: FTSL, VTWV, VTHR, MDLZ, PAYX, NOC, JCI, DFS,
- Added Positions: VTWO, SPSB, VONV, VCSH, VONG, GOOGL, CVX, C, FPE,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, VONE, IWB, GSG, SCHX, HEWJ, SCHF, IEMG, VOO, AAPL, AVGO, NKE, NEE, CTAS, SBUX, MA, LSI, ABBV, SPG, ITW, FAST, EMN, CCI, SYK, EL, KO, BLK, AMZN, VLO, AGG, PLD,
- Sold Out: IVV, SPY, VV, AMD, CIM, HON, STWD, AGNC,
For the details of RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/red+cedar+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 547,789 shares, 14.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.45%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 430,615 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.01%
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 926,631 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.72%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 161,891 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.81%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 653,177 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 484,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $152.1, with an estimated average price of $144.23. The stock is now traded at around $139.962000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 68,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $202.736700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 18,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $113.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 67.72%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 926,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 272.35%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 1,172,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 498.49%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.229000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 411,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 486.36%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 147,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.240100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 144,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.26%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2696.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 954 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45.Sold Out: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.27 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.83.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RED CEDAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment