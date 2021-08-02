Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, Schwab U.S.

New Purchases: FTSL, VTWV, VTHR, MDLZ, PAYX, NOC, JCI, DFS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $753 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 547,789 shares, 14.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.45% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 430,615 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.01% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 926,631 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.72% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 161,891 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.81% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 653,177 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 484,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $152.1, with an estimated average price of $144.23. The stock is now traded at around $139.962000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 68,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $202.736700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 18,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $113.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 67.72%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 926,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 272.35%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 1,172,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 498.49%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.229000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 411,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 486.36%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 147,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.240100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 144,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.26%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2696.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.27 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.83.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.

Red Cedar Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15.