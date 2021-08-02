Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 6

- New Purchases: FALN, DFAS, COMT, IXG, PDN, TIP, CBND, IXN, XSPA,
- Added Positions: VCIT, ESGU, EFV, IYE, VEA, SHV, AGG, IVV, MTUM, IXUS, SPY, LLY, GOVT, PRF, USIG, MBB,
- Reduced Positions: VTV, IEMG, IJS, VBR, SCZ, VB, SCHA, SLYV, RSP, IHI, DGRO, SCHX, SCHF, SCHZ, SDY, MSFT, SCHO, IYR, IEFA, IAU, IWD, SCHE, AMZN,
- Sold Out: VGLT, VNQ, USMV, V9G,
These are the top 5 holdings of MARKET STREET WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORS LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,462 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 234,855 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.91%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 202,101 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.03%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 101,598 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.44%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 261,565 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 189.25%
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 245,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.667700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 122,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 146,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.102200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 43,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small- (PDN)
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.42, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.708300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.91%. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $96.142000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 234,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 116.03%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 202,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 189.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 261,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1021.50%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.806200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 131,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 130.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 56,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 506.67%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 12,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.27 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $84.67.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: XpresSpa Group Inc (V9G)
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc sold out a holding in XpresSpa Group Inc. The sale prices were between $0.86 and $1.49, with an estimated average price of $1.17.
