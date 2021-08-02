Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 6

New Purchases: FALN, DFAS, COMT, IXG, PDN, TIP, CBND, IXN, XSPA,

Added Positions: VCIT, ESGU, EFV, IYE, VEA, SHV, AGG, IVV, MTUM, IXUS, SPY, LLY, GOVT, PRF, USIG, MBB,

Reduced Positions: VTV, IEMG, IJS, VBR, SCZ, VB, SCHA, SLYV, RSP, IHI, DGRO, SCHX, SCHF, SCHZ, SDY, MSFT, SCHO, IYR, IEFA, IAU, IWD, SCHE, AMZN,

Sold Out: VGLT, VNQ, USMV, V9G,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,462 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 234,855 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.91% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 202,101 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.03% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 101,598 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.44% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 261,565 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 189.25%

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 245,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.667700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 122,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 146,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.102200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 43,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.42, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.708300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.91%. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $96.142000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 234,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 116.03%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 202,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 189.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 261,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1021.50%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.806200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 131,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 130.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 56,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 506.67%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 12,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.27 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $84.67.

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors Llc sold out a holding in XpresSpa Group Inc. The sale prices were between $0.86 and $1.49, with an estimated average price of $1.17.