Helikon Investments Ltd Buys Centerra Gold Inc, Eldorado Gold Corp, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc

- Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) - 19,289,420 shares, 53.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.42%
- Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU) - 12,214,303 shares, 25.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) - 11,698,147 shares, 18.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00%
- Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) - 707,450 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
Helikon Investments Ltd initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $8.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.97%. The holding were 12,214,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN)
Helikon Investments Ltd initiated holding in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.98 and $14.01, with an estimated average price of $11.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 707,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO)
Helikon Investments Ltd added to a holding in Eldorado Gold Corp by 36.42%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.28%. The holding were 19,289,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.
