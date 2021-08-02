Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Tesla Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology

- New Purchases: FNDC, PJAN, MDYV, IDHQ, CRL, DFAT, DIVS, DFAE, CBU, MUB, PDN, GSLC, XSOE, BJAN, DBJA, PAPR, NUMV, GLW, LUV, SPYD, VSS, LEA, AGG, SPDW, SPSM, USEP, GLTR, UMAR, XBAP, AFL, ANTM, PJUN, SNSR, VMEO, SPAB, AMAT, EXAS, RBLX, NUMG, FTS, KTOS, PMAR, POCT, EMXC, SRET, QUAL, KCAC, KCAC, 4LRA, CNSP, MSOS, PSEP, ARKQ, CDMO, OGN, BBAX, BBJP, BBEU, BBCA,
- Added Positions: DGS, IDV, EFG, VBK, SCZ, SCHE, IJS, IVW, IJK, GOVT, BSV, VIG, IJT, BNDX, TIP, VNQ, BIV, LBAI, GLD, VB, CMCSA, VONV, AAPL, JNJ, VOT, GOOGL, VYM, PGR, ABBV, VOE, VCSH, MMM, V, MRK, MCD, EFA, IWO, HYG, AWF, BX, GDV, INTC, PCY, PGX, DVY, QS, VUG, USCI, UBER, SUMO, SPYG, PLTR, PPL,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, IJH, PRF, PRFZ, IVV, IJJ, EMB, RSP, TSLA, XOM, IJR, VEA, SIGI, PFE, CVX, RTX, PEG, GOOG, IVE, IBB, SDY, VO, UNH, BA, IBM, CVM, TT, VER, MSFT, WAFD, PFF, ARKK, ASAN, COP, ED, DE, TECL, SOXL, QQQ, CIBR, HD, IWS, VTRS, T, VOO, GOLD, BAC, BP, F, SLYV, EWX, SCHV, FNDF, FNDE,
- Sold Out: IAC, LH, KRE, ACNB, APT, AMC, CHTR, FPF, FCPT, HE, IGT, SIRI, VOD,
For the details of Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterling+financial+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 92,358 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 115,597 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 124,568 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
- IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 68,064 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 79,647 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.601000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 65,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (IDHQ)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $29 and $31.47, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.719100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $407.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.152000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 72.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.58 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $287.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.72%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 866.37%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.Sold Out: ACNB Corp (ACNB)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in ACNB Corp. The sale prices were between $27.35 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.37.Sold Out: Alpha Pro Tech Ltd (APT)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.64 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.75.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.
