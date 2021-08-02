Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Tesla Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology

New Purchases: FNDC, PJAN, MDYV, IDHQ, CRL, DFAT, DIVS, DFAE, CBU, MUB, PDN, GSLC, XSOE, BJAN, DBJA, PAPR, NUMV, GLW, LUV, SPYD, VSS, LEA, AGG, SPDW, SPSM, USEP, GLTR, UMAR, XBAP, AFL, ANTM, PJUN, SNSR, VMEO, SPAB, AMAT, EXAS, RBLX, NUMG, FTS, KTOS, PMAR, POCT, EMXC, SRET, QUAL, KCAC, KCAC, 4LRA, CNSP, MSOS, PSEP, ARKQ, CDMO, OGN, BBAX, BBJP, BBEU, BBCA,

FNDC, PJAN, MDYV, IDHQ, CRL, DFAT, DIVS, DFAE, CBU, MUB, PDN, GSLC, XSOE, BJAN, DBJA, PAPR, NUMV, GLW, LUV, SPYD, VSS, LEA, AGG, SPDW, SPSM, USEP, GLTR, UMAR, XBAP, AFL, ANTM, PJUN, SNSR, VMEO, SPAB, AMAT, EXAS, RBLX, NUMG, FTS, KTOS, PMAR, POCT, EMXC, SRET, QUAL, KCAC, KCAC, 4LRA, CNSP, MSOS, PSEP, ARKQ, CDMO, OGN, BBAX, BBJP, BBEU, BBCA, Added Positions: DGS, IDV, EFG, VBK, SCZ, SCHE, IJS, IVW, IJK, GOVT, BSV, VIG, IJT, BNDX, TIP, VNQ, BIV, LBAI, GLD, VB, CMCSA, VONV, AAPL, JNJ, VOT, GOOGL, VYM, PGR, ABBV, VOE, VCSH, MMM, V, MRK, MCD, EFA, IWO, HYG, AWF, BX, GDV, INTC, PCY, PGX, DVY, QS, VUG, USCI, UBER, SUMO, SPYG, PLTR, PPL,

DGS, IDV, EFG, VBK, SCZ, SCHE, IJS, IVW, IJK, GOVT, BSV, VIG, IJT, BNDX, TIP, VNQ, BIV, LBAI, GLD, VB, CMCSA, VONV, AAPL, JNJ, VOT, GOOGL, VYM, PGR, ABBV, VOE, VCSH, MMM, V, MRK, MCD, EFA, IWO, HYG, AWF, BX, GDV, INTC, PCY, PGX, DVY, QS, VUG, USCI, UBER, SUMO, SPYG, PLTR, PPL, Reduced Positions: IAU, IJH, PRF, PRFZ, IVV, IJJ, EMB, RSP, TSLA, XOM, IJR, VEA, SIGI, PFE, CVX, RTX, PEG, GOOG, IVE, IBB, SDY, VO, UNH, BA, IBM, CVM, TT, VER, MSFT, WAFD, PFF, ARKK, ASAN, COP, ED, DE, TECL, SOXL, QQQ, CIBR, HD, IWS, VTRS, T, VOO, GOLD, BAC, BP, F, SLYV, EWX, SCHV, FNDF, FNDE,

IAU, IJH, PRF, PRFZ, IVV, IJJ, EMB, RSP, TSLA, XOM, IJR, VEA, SIGI, PFE, CVX, RTX, PEG, GOOG, IVE, IBB, SDY, VO, UNH, BA, IBM, CVM, TT, VER, MSFT, WAFD, PFF, ARKK, ASAN, COP, ED, DE, TECL, SOXL, QQQ, CIBR, HD, IWS, VTRS, T, VOO, GOLD, BAC, BP, F, SLYV, EWX, SCHV, FNDF, FNDE, Sold Out: IAC, LH, KRE, ACNB, APT, AMC, CHTR, FPF, FCPT, HE, IGT, SIRI, VOD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Tesla Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. owns 397 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterling+financial+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 92,358 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 115,597 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 124,568 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94% IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 68,064 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 79,647 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.601000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 65,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $29 and $31.47, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.719100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $407.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.152000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 72.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.58 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $287.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.72%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 866.37%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in ACNB Corp. The sale prices were between $27.35 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.37.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.64 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.75.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.