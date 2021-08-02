Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Signature Bank, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc, Southside Bancshares Inc, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

- New Purchases: SBNY, SYBT, SBSI, COF, SYK, MMP,
- Added Positions: SWKS, TJX, BDX, COO, FFIV, GNTX, HELE, LFUS, YETI,
- Reduced Positions: ABT, AMZN, LOW, PFE,
- Sold Out: CHKP, GSK,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,444 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,321 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 43,573 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 60,012 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 158,081 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $227.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 19,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.16 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $51.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 33,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Southside Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $43.29, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $35.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 40,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $270.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $160.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.
