Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Sells Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp

New Purchases: DFUS, DFAC, DFAS, DFAU, CSD, RAVI, ICSH, UCON, UTRN, NUSI, DFAI, DFAE, CBH, FINS, AVDE, AVUS, DEED, PJUN, AVUV, NFRA, IDEV, PJUL, CRCT, PFXF, SPTM, AVDV, BJUN, BNDW, REET, CHTR, EPRF, PJAN, SPYG, SWAN, UJUN, VFMO, XDSQ, XSOE, AVEM, Z, QYLD, MDYV, IVLU, MAV, SPYV, TBT, FYT, BJUL, OSH, VOR, UYG, SPEM, ASML, PMAR, QMOM, TWTR, NOW, ECOL, XDQQ, XDAP, PSA, MGM, XBAP, JLL, HACK, ADME, PTRA, ITOS, DGRS, EMXC, CARR, GSST, GUNR, ITEQ, PAPR, CVNA, LW, RSF, NCV, TSJA, TVTX, XFLT, F, BFLY, ARDX, ORTX, VRNA,

DFUS, DFAC, DFAS, DFAU, CSD, RAVI, ICSH, UCON, UTRN, NUSI, DFAI, DFAE, CBH, FINS, AVDE, AVUS, DEED, PJUN, AVUV, NFRA, IDEV, PJUL, CRCT, PFXF, SPTM, AVDV, BJUN, BNDW, REET, CHTR, EPRF, PJAN, SPYG, SWAN, UJUN, VFMO, XDSQ, XSOE, AVEM, Z, QYLD, MDYV, IVLU, MAV, SPYV, TBT, FYT, BJUL, OSH, VOR, UYG, SPEM, ASML, PMAR, QMOM, TWTR, NOW, ECOL, XDQQ, XDAP, PSA, MGM, XBAP, JLL, HACK, ADME, PTRA, ITOS, DGRS, EMXC, CARR, GSST, GUNR, ITEQ, PAPR, CVNA, LW, RSF, NCV, TSJA, TVTX, XFLT, F, BFLY, ARDX, ORTX, VRNA, Added Positions: JPST, NVDA, SPY, VO, APPN, VOO, FFTY, EPD, CRM, GOOG, FSLY, BAM, MMU, NZF, DSM, IVV, AMGN, MYD, MVF, VB, IJT, IVOL, IWS, MTUM, NEAR, KMX, GS, NVAX, ET, KKR, FB, FDM, GSY, IEMG, IWC, IWM, IWR, SCHB, SCHX, VNQ, VWO, ADBE, GOOGL, HIO, EVV, CCXI, ARKK, IHI, IJR, SCHM, AMZN, BA, C, CSGP, HD, ILMN, INTC, NFLX, PAG, UNH, CMG, EHTH, BX, V, TSLA, JPI, MPLX, SHOP, PYPL, SMAR, ZM, BILL, DKNG, ABNB, IGSB, EEMS, EMLP, FEM, HDV, IDV, ITOT, IWD, IWF, IXUS, LMBS, MUB, SCHA, SLY, SPDW, VBK, VTI, VTIP, VYM, ALGN, MO, NLY, ANSS, BP, BAC, BLK, CSX, CVS, SCHW, CSCO, CL, CMCSA, COST, DHR, DRI, DE, ECL, EMR, EQIX, EQR, EL, EXAS, EXC, NEE, FDX, GE, GERN, GILD, HE, HON, IMGN, INTU, MDLZ, SPGI, MU, PAYX, PEG, QCOM, O, SRE, SYK, SYY, TGT, UNP, UPS, VZ, DIS, EVRG, TDG, PM, SLRC, AVGO, VRSK, BSL, GM, PSX, PCI, USAC, ZTS, PAGP, ADVM, HIE, ALRM, SQ, TWLO, SNAP, OKTA, KALA, SLDB, NIO, ETRN, CRWD, ORCC, SPT, DGRO, EFG, ESGU, FMHI, FNX, FPE, FRI, FVD, FYX, HYLS, IJJ, IJK, IOO, IWP, MDYG, QQQ, QTEC, RWR, SCHD, SCHE, SDY, SLYV, VCSH, VSS, VT, VXUS, XLE, XLK,

JPST, NVDA, SPY, VO, APPN, VOO, FFTY, EPD, CRM, GOOG, FSLY, BAM, MMU, NZF, DSM, IVV, AMGN, MYD, MVF, VB, IJT, IVOL, IWS, MTUM, NEAR, KMX, GS, NVAX, ET, KKR, FB, FDM, GSY, IEMG, IWC, IWM, IWR, SCHB, SCHX, VNQ, VWO, ADBE, GOOGL, HIO, EVV, CCXI, ARKK, IHI, IJR, SCHM, AMZN, BA, C, CSGP, HD, ILMN, INTC, NFLX, PAG, UNH, CMG, EHTH, BX, V, TSLA, JPI, MPLX, SHOP, PYPL, SMAR, ZM, BILL, DKNG, ABNB, IGSB, EEMS, EMLP, FEM, HDV, IDV, ITOT, IWD, IWF, IXUS, LMBS, MUB, SCHA, SLY, SPDW, VBK, VTI, VTIP, VYM, ALGN, MO, NLY, ANSS, BP, BAC, BLK, CSX, CVS, SCHW, CSCO, CL, CMCSA, COST, DHR, DRI, DE, ECL, EMR, EQIX, EQR, EL, EXAS, EXC, NEE, FDX, GE, GERN, GILD, HE, HON, IMGN, INTU, MDLZ, SPGI, MU, PAYX, PEG, QCOM, O, SRE, SYK, SYY, TGT, UNP, UPS, VZ, DIS, EVRG, TDG, PM, SLRC, AVGO, VRSK, BSL, GM, PSX, PCI, USAC, ZTS, PAGP, ADVM, HIE, ALRM, SQ, TWLO, SNAP, OKTA, KALA, SLDB, NIO, ETRN, CRWD, ORCC, SPT, DGRO, EFG, ESGU, FMHI, FNX, FPE, FRI, FVD, FYX, HYLS, IJJ, IJK, IOO, IWP, MDYG, QQQ, QTEC, RWR, SCHD, SCHE, SDY, SLYV, VCSH, VSS, VT, VXUS, XLE, XLK, Reduced Positions: BSV, EEM, NUV, MINT, CME, SHW, MIC, MDY, LLY, INFO, LMT, MCO, ORLY, SBAC, ASND, FND, EFL, DOCU, BND, EFA, VTV, MMM, T, ARCC, CAT, LUMN, FIS, XOM, IBM, JPM, TGTX, MRK, NVO, ROP, AXON, WMT, WFC, WMB, CHY, AYX, IHTA, NKTX, AGG, AMLP, AOK, CWB, FTSM, GLD, IGV, JKL, PRF, SCHG, SHY, VBR, VGT, XLV, ABT, ACN, AMD, AMAT, BMY, CVX, KO, ENLC, DXCM, DLTR, D, DD, IDXX, ISRG, KMB, MDT, PEP, PFE, LIN, JOE, TXN, ZION, JDD, MSCI, MPC, WDAY, MRCC, WES, AAL, BABA, TPIC, JPT, DOW, TEAF, FMTX, ACWX, DEM, DGRW, DLN, DON, DVY, EPS, FTA, PFF, RPG, RSP, SCHH, SPLG, SSO, SUSA,

BSV, EEM, NUV, MINT, CME, SHW, MIC, MDY, LLY, INFO, LMT, MCO, ORLY, SBAC, ASND, FND, EFL, DOCU, BND, EFA, VTV, MMM, T, ARCC, CAT, LUMN, FIS, XOM, IBM, JPM, TGTX, MRK, NVO, ROP, AXON, WMT, WFC, WMB, CHY, AYX, IHTA, NKTX, AGG, AMLP, AOK, CWB, FTSM, GLD, IGV, JKL, PRF, SCHG, SHY, VBR, VGT, XLV, ABT, ACN, AMD, AMAT, BMY, CVX, KO, ENLC, DXCM, DLTR, D, DD, IDXX, ISRG, KMB, MDT, PEP, PFE, LIN, JOE, TXN, ZION, JDD, MSCI, MPC, WDAY, MRCC, WES, AAL, BABA, TPIC, JPT, DOW, TEAF, FMTX, ACWX, DEM, DGRW, DLN, DON, DVY, EPS, FTA, PFF, RPG, RSP, SCHH, SPLG, SSO, SUSA, Sold Out: EHT, LYV, ACTC, GLO, BNDX, MKL, GLV, STOR, MGNX, AXSM, UBER, PHAT, ETNB, KNTE, BSCL, BSCM, EMB, SPMD, ASH, TOL, TPL, SSB, MLM, SR, EFSC, DBI, DNOW, WVE, TRIL, RPT, CRIS, CXW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, sells Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Live Nation Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owns 528 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chicago+partners+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 118,857 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 174,558 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.83% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 147,065 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 133,806 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 281,006 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.191700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 440,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 704,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.667700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 138,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 193,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.63 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $64.76. The stock is now traded at around $65.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 84,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $76.1. The stock is now traded at around $76.180100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 59,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 55.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 346,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 289.84%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 110,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Appian Corp by 75.11%. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $115.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 35.31%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 70,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 62.85%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $241.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc by 264.87%. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 76,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.83.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $16.8.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $11.41.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.61 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $1139.62 and $1248.87, with an estimated average price of $1197.62.