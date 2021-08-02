Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Sells Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Sells Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, sells Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Live Nation Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owns 528 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chicago+partners+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 118,857 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 174,558 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.83%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 147,065 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 133,806 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  5. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 281,006 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.191700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 440,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 704,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.667700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 138,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 193,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.63 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $64.76. The stock is now traded at around $65.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 84,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.97 and $76.19, with an estimated average price of $76.1. The stock is now traded at around $76.180100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 59,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 55.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 346,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 289.84%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 110,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Appian Corp (APPN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Appian Corp by 75.11%. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $115.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 35.31%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 70,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 62.85%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $241.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc (MMU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc by 264.87%. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 76,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.83.

Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82.

Sold Out: ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (ACTC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $16.8.

Sold Out: Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $11.41.

Sold Out: Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.61 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Sold Out: Markel Corp (MKL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $1139.62 and $1248.87, with an estimated average price of $1197.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider