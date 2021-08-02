Logo
Bank Of The Ozarks Buys Amazon.com Inc, Emerson Electric Co, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Pfizer Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Bank Of The Ozarks (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Emerson Electric Co, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Danaher Corp, Pfizer Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of The Ozarks. As of 2021Q2, Bank Of The Ozarks owns 122 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANK OF THE OZARKS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+the+ozarks/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANK OF THE OZARKS
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,094 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,182 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 40,462 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%
  4. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 95,407 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 121,521 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Bank Of The Ozarks initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $309.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Bank Of The Ozarks initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (DVY)

Bank Of The Ozarks initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bank Of The Ozarks added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 551.95%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3335.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Bank Of The Ozarks added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 293.94%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Bank Of The Ozarks added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 109.68%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $150.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Bank Of The Ozarks added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $65.41 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $70.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Bank Of The Ozarks added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.34%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Bank Of The Ozarks sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Bank Of The Ozarks sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Bank Of The Ozarks sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Bank Of The Ozarks sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANK OF THE OZARKS. Also check out:

