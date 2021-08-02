Bank Of The Ozarks Buys Amazon.com Inc, Emerson Electric Co, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Pfizer Inc, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: RYH, IVW, DVY,

RYH, IVW, DVY, Added Positions: AMZN, EMR, IFF, IPAY, BLK, WMT, DIS, HON, EMN, MRK, LMT, AGG, CSCO, JPM, CRM, TJX, BMY, XOM, PEG,

AMZN, EMR, IFF, IPAY, BLK, WMT, DIS, HON, EMN, MRK, LMT, AGG, CSCO, JPM, CRM, TJX, BMY, XOM, PEG, Reduced Positions: T, PFE, AAPL, IAU, LH, AMAT, JNJ, MSFT, FDX, CVX, COP, PG, LLY, NUE, IJH, UNP, TT, MO, GS, PSX, UPS, GOOG, SDY, IVV, GOOGL, IJR, DUK, QQQ, MCD, RTX, ABBV, CVS, ORCL, PAYX, IBM, MMM, ACN, AVGO, VV, VNQ, VYM, WM, UNH, NKE, MCHP, LOW, ETR, DRI, CL, KO, ALL, MCK, MDLZ, JBHT, MUB, VEA, VIG,

T, PFE, AAPL, IAU, LH, AMAT, JNJ, MSFT, FDX, CVX, COP, PG, LLY, NUE, IJH, UNP, TT, MO, GS, PSX, UPS, GOOG, SDY, IVV, GOOGL, IJR, DUK, QQQ, MCD, RTX, ABBV, CVS, ORCL, PAYX, IBM, MMM, ACN, AVGO, VV, VNQ, VYM, WM, UNH, NKE, MCHP, LOW, ETR, DRI, CL, KO, ALL, MCK, MDLZ, JBHT, MUB, VEA, VIG, Sold Out: DHR, IWM, DE, TRV,

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Emerson Electric Co, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Danaher Corp, Pfizer Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of The Ozarks. As of 2021Q2, Bank Of The Ozarks owns 122 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANK OF THE OZARKS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+the+ozarks/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,094 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,182 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 40,462 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 95,407 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 121,521 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

Bank Of The Ozarks initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $309.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of The Ozarks initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of The Ozarks initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of The Ozarks added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 551.95%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3335.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of The Ozarks added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 293.94%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of The Ozarks added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 109.68%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $150.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of The Ozarks added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $65.41 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $70.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of The Ozarks added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.34%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of The Ozarks sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.

Bank Of The Ozarks sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Bank Of The Ozarks sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Bank Of The Ozarks sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.