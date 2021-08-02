Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Danaher Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

New Purchases: IJS, VALE, SBUX, HMC, PKX, NVO, G, FLEX, NTAP, TEL, DG, FCX, SR, ITA, VNQ, FDN, XOP, SLX, MDYV, SRLN, VRP, FCG, NYCB, IGV, GES, COPX, LOCO, HMOP, EZU, ASIX, ROOF, PRFT, BDC, PDCE, DIOD, SDS, SYBT, XMPT, WTFC, IQLT, IVLU, SHYD, UHS, SNV, REG, EFX, IWR, BABA, HCA, RPG, MMC, VBR, SHW, ASML,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Danaher Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vale SA, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sun Life Financial Inc, Ternium SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. owns 330 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clark+capital+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,903,389 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 3,833,696 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21417.07% Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) - 2,304,645 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 1,637,540 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 2,775,781 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.55%

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,319,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,233,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $120.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 229,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 742,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 511,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $92.860100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 279,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21417.07%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 3,833,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 125.02%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $297.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 217,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,775,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 61.66%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 695,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 1361.84%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 243,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 95.73%. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 422,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $50.05 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $52.78.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ternium SA. The sale prices were between $32.74 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.