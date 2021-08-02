Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Danaher Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- New Purchases: IJS, VALE, SBUX, HMC, PKX, NVO, G, FLEX, NTAP, TEL, DG, FCX, SR, ITA, VNQ, FDN, XOP, SLX, MDYV, SRLN, VRP, FCG, NYCB, IGV, GES, COPX, LOCO, HMOP, EZU, ASIX, ROOF, PRFT, BDC, PDCE, DIOD, SDS, SYBT, XMPT, WTFC, IQLT, IVLU, SHYD, UHS, SNV, REG, EFX, IWR, BABA, HCA, RPG, MMC, VBR, SHW, ASML,
- Added Positions: SPYG, DHR, SPLG, PM, ABBV, FRT, AZN, UNH, ALK, LCII, MSFT, SYF, T, CSCO, SPIB, UDR, PKW, FN, ASX, CI, IXUS, HYLB, ACGL, MRK, RIO, JACK, SWKS, HYG, RY, FANG, AMP, VSS, AAPL, KB, NVT, JNK, EWX, MTUM, AMZN, JNJ, UPS, GUNR, SCHV, VLUE, DOOR, GDX, IAI, CB, CMCSA, GRMN, GOOGL, JCOM, TM, ICLR, FPE, MOO, RJA, AXP, BA, ETN, GNTX, JCI, LMT, NXST, PPG, SONY, UBS, DIS, WSM, SEM, ST, PNR, AXTA, JHG, HYS, IVV, SJNK, USHY, VOX, PLD, ABT, ATVI, AFL, AMAT, AZO, ADP, BLK, CE, CVX, COP, COST, DRI, DECK, EME, XOM, NEE, FDX, GIS, GS, LHX, HRC, HD, INTC, LRCX, MCD, MPW, OKE, OSK, PII, PHM, SWK, SYY, TJX, TXN, TSN, UTHR, VZ, WM, WFC, WMB, EVR, FBHS, PSX, IQV, SYNH, PYPL, EQH, FOCS, OTIS, DVY, FMB, SCHG, KO, GE, IBM, LOW, ORCL, PEP, PFE, TROW, USB, MBUU, GOOG, FOXA, AGG, EFG, IEF, IMTM, MDYG, MUB, SPY, TIP, USCI,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, BMY, JPM, TKR, VFC, AWK, MDT, PG, WMT, STZ, SO, INFY, MS, EMN, AVGO, SYK, TFC, FB, LIN, TLT, UNP, BHP, ALLY, CRH, STE, SAIC, XSOE, UFPI, TSM, BAC, USMV, CRL, TFII, PGX, IPG, XME, BHLB, LPLA, EFV, SCZ, WOOD, IPKW, SAIA, AAXJ, CACI, CAT, VDE, ADBE, LLY, CRMT, MMM, OMF, SFM, APD, ATKR, VICI, AEIS, QQQ, SSO, KMB, CDNS, MTX, MCO, NKE, PPL, OVV, CRM, SSD, C, CPK, TMO, TMHC, RTX, CBRE, MA, OC, ENSG, V, VRTS, BRK.B, ZTS,
- Sold Out: IJH, SLF, SPYV, TX, BIDU, DAL, NVS, TRP, HELE, ICE, AMT, LULU, XHB, KRE, KBE, NSIT, IYT, LOPE, SLGN, QUAL, PFSI, EBS, VIS, PLXS, ENVA, MUNI, ELP, NESR, THG, HA, DBEF, FAF, VAW, CTAS, ADPT, IWC, EFAV, EW, IWP, VRTX, KR, PEG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,903,389 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 3,833,696 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21417.07%
- Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) - 2,304,645 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 1,637,540 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 2,775,781 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.55%
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,319,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,233,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $120.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 229,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 742,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genpact Ltd (G)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 511,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $92.860100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 279,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21417.07%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 3,833,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 125.02%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $297.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 217,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,775,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 61.66%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 695,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 1361.84%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 243,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 95.73%. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 422,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.Sold Out: Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $50.05 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $52.78.Sold Out: Ternium SA (TX)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ternium SA. The sale prices were between $32.74 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $38.14.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.
