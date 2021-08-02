Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Danaher Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Danaher Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Danaher Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vale SA, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sun Life Financial Inc, Ternium SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. owns 330 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clark+capital+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.
  1. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,903,389 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 3,833,696 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21417.07%
  3. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) - 2,304,645 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 1,637,540 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 2,775,781 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.55%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,319,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,233,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $120.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 229,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 742,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genpact Ltd (G)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 511,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $92.860100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 279,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21417.07%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 3,833,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 125.02%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $297.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 217,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,775,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 61.66%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 695,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 1361.84%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 243,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 95.73%. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 422,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.

Sold Out: Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $50.05 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $52.78.

Sold Out: Ternium SA (TX)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ternium SA. The sale prices were between $32.74 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider