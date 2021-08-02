San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) Buys Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Visa Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: PDP, JPUS, GINN, CNRG, QUS, GVIP, DFAT, JUST, FITE, GSEW, DFAS, BKLC, PFM, JMOM, REMX, MDYV, HAIL, PSQ, XLSR, IHAK, JMST, JDIV, MOON, HSY, XITK, GLL, JMIN, JPME, LRGF, SCHI, XTN, SNA, CC, JVAL, URI, SMOG, BKMC, LB, THNQ, IP, KURE, SIMS, IDV, PID, DHS, GSEU, SCHJ, PSCI, SOYB, WHR, JPSE, BLNK, NWSA, OGN, BKSE, COW, AES, BWA, AMAT, DXCM, FNF, FCX, PSCD, PIZ, PENN, NERD, TDY, WYNN, CZR, COIN, VWE, GSSC,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, sells Apple Inc, Visa Inc, Microsoft Corp, Equinix Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca). As of 2021Q2, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) owns 689 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 80,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,263 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,804 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,800 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,605 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.35%

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $91.702700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 17,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.96 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $95.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.490900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 13,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.72 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $59.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 17,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.17 and $113.6, with an estimated average price of $102.63. The stock is now traded at around $99.324100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $122.521900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 6,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.11 and $101.69, with an estimated average price of $98.3. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 99.99%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc by 78.33%. The purchase prices were between $36.76 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $42.4. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 38.69%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 1752.63%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 30.35%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) added to a holding in SPDR Retail ETF by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $166.47 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.39.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.38 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $54.31.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (ca) sold out a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.46 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $29.39.