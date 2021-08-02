Acuitas Investments, LLC Buys Tilly's Inc, Meridian Bioscience Inc, InfuSystems Holdings Inc, Sells Hudbay Minerals Inc, SunCoke Energy Inc, Southwestern Energy Co

New Purchases: VRA, DCO, CTHR, CATO, GATO, POWL,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tilly's Inc, Meridian Bioscience Inc, InfuSystems Holdings Inc, Vera Bradley Inc, Ducommun Inc, sells Hudbay Minerals Inc, SunCoke Energy Inc, Southwestern Energy Co, The Container Store Group Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acuitas Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Acuitas Investments, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $132.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tilly's Inc (TLYS) - 4,871,171 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 544.63% Interface Inc (TILE) - 440,300 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.86% Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) - 283,983 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.44% Photronics Inc (PLAB) - 439,002 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.96% Misonix Inc (MSON) - 249,208 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.22%

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vera Bradley Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $13.54, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $11.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 124,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Ducommun Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $64.43, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $55.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 24,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Charles & Colvard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.54 and $3.66, with an estimated average price of $2.88. The stock is now traded at around $2.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 224,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in The Cato Corp. The purchase prices were between $12 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $14.73. The stock is now traded at around $16.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,885,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Gatos Silver Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $19.38, with an estimated average price of $14.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,722,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Powell Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.53 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $34.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,437,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Tilly's Inc by 544.63%. The purchase prices were between $11.23 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $13.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 4,871,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc by 77.44%. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $28.32, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.843300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 283,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in InfuSystems Holdings Inc by 114.54%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $22.92, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 156,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc by 78.20%. The purchase prices were between $12.54 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 229,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Harvard Bioscience Inc by 63.25%. The purchase prices were between $5.44 and $8.4, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $7.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 326,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Harsco Corp by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $20.54. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 167,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $7.47.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SunCoke Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $6.22 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $7.12.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.92.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in The Container Store Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.65 and $16.64, with an estimated average price of $13.94.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Citi Trends Inc. The sale prices were between $77.69 and $108.45, with an estimated average price of $91.65.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.13 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $14.61.