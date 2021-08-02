MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund

- New Purchases: PFF, IAI, FTXR, RGI, IYG, IYM, LH, AVY, PEJ, PKB, KBWD, KBWP, PFI, PYZ, PDP, AWK, BND,
- Added Positions: HYS, FXL, QLD, QTEC, FXR, IYJ, IWO, IJR, VIGI, IAT, RSP, VCSH, IYC, SPLV, CDNS, KLAC, VIS, SCHG, SHY, FCX, AMD, GE, GRMN, UNH, PG, HD,
- Reduced Positions: IGV, ITB, SCHO, FLOT, PLUG, FCEL, FXD, NVDA, FV, QQQ, IDXX, MSFT, JNJ, TSLA, WMT, LMT, VRSK, RPV, AAPL, DIS, JPM, SIRI, PBS,
- Sold Out: BNDX, IEZ, SOXX, FXH, SCHP, BOND, PBW, PSI, IBB, PSJ, IVV, VZ, VUG,
These are the top 5 holdings of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 179,368 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 120,079 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 36,038 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.85%
- First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 83,018 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
- PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS) - 124,316 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.57%
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 214,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.92 and $103.07, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 54,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $35.04, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 143,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.34 and $191.32, with an estimated average price of $185.44. The stock is now traded at around $189.444700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 15,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $186.060500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 14,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.17 and $140.8, with an estimated average price of $133.24. The stock is now traded at around $131.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 16,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $109.97 and $125.18, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $126.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 35,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 108.27%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 38,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 84,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $14.6.Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.Sold Out: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $108.61 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $114.01.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44.Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC.
1. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
