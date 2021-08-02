MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund

New Purchases: PFF, IAI, FTXR, RGI, IYG, IYM, LH, AVY, PEJ, PKB, KBWD, KBWP, PFI, PYZ, PDP, AWK, BND,

PFF, IAI, FTXR, RGI, IYG, IYM, LH, AVY, PEJ, PKB, KBWD, KBWP, PFI, PYZ, PDP, AWK, BND, Added Positions: HYS, FXL, QLD, QTEC, FXR, IYJ, IWO, IJR, VIGI, IAT, RSP, VCSH, IYC, SPLV, CDNS, KLAC, VIS, SCHG, SHY, FCX, AMD, GE, GRMN, UNH, PG, HD,

HYS, FXL, QLD, QTEC, FXR, IYJ, IWO, IJR, VIGI, IAT, RSP, VCSH, IYC, SPLV, CDNS, KLAC, VIS, SCHG, SHY, FCX, AMD, GE, GRMN, UNH, PG, HD, Reduced Positions: IGV, ITB, SCHO, FLOT, PLUG, FCEL, FXD, NVDA, FV, QQQ, IDXX, MSFT, JNJ, TSLA, WMT, LMT, VRSK, RPV, AAPL, DIS, JPM, SIRI, PBS,

IGV, ITB, SCHO, FLOT, PLUG, FCEL, FXD, NVDA, FV, QQQ, IDXX, MSFT, JNJ, TSLA, WMT, LMT, VRSK, RPV, AAPL, DIS, JPM, SIRI, PBS, Sold Out: BNDX, IEZ, SOXX, FXH, SCHP, BOND, PBW, PSI, IBB, PSJ, IVV, VZ, VUG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 179,368 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 120,079 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 36,038 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.85% First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 83,018 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49% PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS) - 124,316 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.57%

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 214,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.92 and $103.07, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 54,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $35.04, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 143,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.34 and $191.32, with an estimated average price of $185.44. The stock is now traded at around $189.444700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 15,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $186.060500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 14,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.17 and $140.8, with an estimated average price of $133.24. The stock is now traded at around $131.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 16,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $109.97 and $125.18, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $126.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 35,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 108.27%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 38,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 84,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $14.6.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $108.61 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $114.01.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81.