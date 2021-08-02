Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Merck Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Frontdoor Inc

New Purchases: JNK, EMB, IEF,

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Merck Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Union Pacific Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Frontdoor Inc, Chevron Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $517 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,454 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,686 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 72,923 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 34,536 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 280,271 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $109.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.547300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 90.75%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 88.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.891900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 90,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 105,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 34.62%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $272.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 38,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $110.03 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $119.86.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.