Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Merck Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Frontdoor Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Merck Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Union Pacific Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Frontdoor Inc, Chevron Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $517 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/princeton+portfolio+strategies+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,454 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,686 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 72,923 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 34,536 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 280,271 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $109.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.547300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 90.75%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 88.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.891900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 90,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 105,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 34.62%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $272.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 38,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $110.03 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $119.86.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC keeps buying
