Private Advisory Group LLC Buys FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM FUN, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Applied Materials Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Redmond, WA, based Investment company Private Advisory Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM FUN, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Bill.com Holdings Inc, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Applied Materials Inc, Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Advisory Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Private Advisory Group LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $397 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Private Advisory Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+advisory+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Private Advisory Group LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,547 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,214 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,738 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,041 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 186,518 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.67%
New Purchase: FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM FUN (FTHY)

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM FUN. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $19.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.474300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 455,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $209.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 20,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYT)

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $53.57, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 59,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNK)

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $44.96. The stock is now traded at around $44.711400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 67,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 45,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $91.702700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 158.52%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 66,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 99,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $152.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 120.82%. The purchase prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.658000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 44,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 54.70%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $141.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $101.25 and $112.43, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Sold Out: Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $79.08 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $85.8.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo (IBND)

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo. The sale prices were between $35.79 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63.



