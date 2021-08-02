Private Advisory Group LLC Buys FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM FUN, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Applied Materials Inc

New Purchases: FTHY, BILL, FYT, FNK, VTIP, PDP, PSCE, FCVT, DVLU, VBK, COF, NWSA, MHK, XLF, IT, SC, SF, DKS, SLM, DVOL, RDVY, NXST, BSJN, BSJM, MRO, GPS, BSJP, BSJO, DVN, SPLV, XHB, XME, PKB, FTXR, FXD, BNO, SPG, TPR, DBE, ZM, FANG,

Redmond, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM FUN, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Bill.com Holdings Inc, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Applied Materials Inc, Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Advisory Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Private Advisory Group LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $397 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,547 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,214 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,738 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,041 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 186,518 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.67%

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM FUN. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $19.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.474300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 455,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $209.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 20,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $53.57, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 59,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $44.96. The stock is now traded at around $44.711400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 67,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 45,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $91.702700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 158.52%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 66,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 99,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $152.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 120.82%. The purchase prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.658000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 44,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $200.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 54.70%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $141.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $101.25 and $112.43, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $79.08 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $85.8.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo. The sale prices were between $35.79 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63.