Anderson Fisher Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF,

- New Purchases: VOO, ESGV, VSGX, NUE, OMF, IT, STRA, EXPD, CATH,
- Added Positions: VEA, IJH, BSV, DFS, LRCX, VTEB, VWO, IJR, VGSH, ITOT, AGG, IXUS, VGIT, BLV, VZ, MSFT, VGLT, QCOM, PFE, MRK, IEMG, LOW, PM, MO, UPS, RCII, HD, FCX, AMGN, HRL,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, SCHX, SCHF, SCHM, MED, TPR, VYM, HRB, FTNT, VYMI, VIGI, AAPL, STX, HPQ, AVGO, TSLA, AMZN, ACN, EMR, INFY, PAYX, LYB, EIG, USB, VNQ, NVO, NKE, ABT, GIS, MMM, ALL, DOX, CSCO, CL, LLY, MCO, JNJ, LANC, MCD, GOOGL, GSK, IBM, FMC, OGS, UL, K, BMY, BHP, KMB,
- Sold Out: EGOV, AMAT, NEM, HOLX, SWKS, ETSY, ENPH, SCHA, SCHE, SCHB, AEP, BAC, CAT, COF, LMT, NFLX, PEP, NLOK, BABA, IYW, SHY, AZN, COLM, DE, SPGI, NTES, PNC, PG, UNP, URI, UNH, MA, V, GM, FB, GOOG, SCHZ, ATVI, BIDU, CMCSA, EL, FDX, JPM, MCK, ORCL, OMI, PPG, REGN, RTX, DIS, ANTM, EBAY, VB, BDX, CAH, CME, CTAS, KO, DUK, EIX, XOM, HSY, IDA, ITW, INTU, ISRG, SJM, KLAC, MDLZ, MS, NRG, NVDA, NTAP, RDS.A, STLD, SYK, SLF, TROW, UNM, ZION, LULU, MELI, FIBK, VER, CHGG, CFG, SQ, ZM, BYND, BND, GLD, IVOO, MGK, SLV, VTI, VTV, VUG, AMD, ALK, ALXN, ADI, BA, BSX, CMS, CSX, CVBF, CVX, C, CHCO, COLB, CMA, COP, COST, DBI, DXCM, DLTR, D, DD, EOG, EXC, FDS, FAST, F, GRMN, GE, MTCH, ILMN, IP, MRVL, MXIM, MVIS, MSI, VTRS, NWN, NVS, NUAN, ORLY, PETS, PRU, ROK, RUTH, SAP, SRE, TGT, TEVA, UAA, VRTX, WMT, WM, WY, ZBH, DSU, CSIQ, AVAV, MASI, ULTA, BEP, BPTH, BUD, BEEM, DG, KAR, FAF, NXPI, PRLB, PSX, PANW, MANU, FANG, TWTR, CGC, TRU, TDOC, CC, KHC, UA, CRON, GOLF, TLRY, TLRY, GH, LYFT, DOW, UBER, CTVA, IAA, PTON, QS, CGW, FTSM, GSG, GSLC, IVW, IWF, IYR, MTUM, MUB, PEY, SCHH, SPY, SPYD, USO, VO, XLE,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 212,759 shares, 20.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 634,981 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 401,792 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 254,997 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 75,046 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%
Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.46%. The holding were 212,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 49,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 55,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $60.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)
Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $265.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 2929.01%. The purchase prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62. The stock is now traded at around $124.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 817.11%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $648.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 54.43%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $84.67. The stock is now traded at around $91.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (EGOV)
Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.
