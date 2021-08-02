Logo
Anderson Fisher Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Anderson Fisher Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Nucor Corp, OneMain Holdings Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, , Applied Materials Inc, Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anderson Fisher Llc. As of 2021Q2, Anderson Fisher Llc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ANDERSON FISHER LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anderson+fisher+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ANDERSON FISHER LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 212,759 shares, 20.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 634,981 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17%
  3. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 401,792 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 254,997 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 75,046 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.46%. The holding were 212,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 49,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 55,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $60.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)

Anderson Fisher Llc initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $265.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 2929.01%. The purchase prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62. The stock is now traded at around $124.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 817.11%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $648.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 54.43%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Anderson Fisher Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $84.67. The stock is now traded at around $91.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.

Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Anderson Fisher Llc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of ANDERSON FISHER LLC. Also check out:

1. ANDERSON FISHER LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ANDERSON FISHER LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ANDERSON FISHER LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ANDERSON FISHER LLC keeps buying
