Fairfield Research Corp Buys ISHARES TRUST, The Walt Disney Co, Xilinx Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, Autodesk Inc, Cummins Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fairfield Research Corp Buys ISHARES TRUST, The Walt Disney Co, Xilinx Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, Autodesk Inc, Cummins Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Fairfield Research Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, The Walt Disney Co, Xilinx Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Biogen Inc, Autodesk Inc, Cummins Inc, Splunk Inc, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfield Research Corp. As of 2021Q2, Fairfield Research Corp owns 140 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FAIRFIELD RESEARCH CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fairfield+research+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FAIRFIELD RESEARCH CORP
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,265 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,201 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,227 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,019 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84%
  5. Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 224,398 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $207.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $168.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 95.41%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 77,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 112.24%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.148100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 31,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 92.51%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $149.627200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 28,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 95.05%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $163.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 88.86%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $576.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in iRobot Corp by 111.36%. The purchase prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of FAIRFIELD RESEARCH CORP. Also check out:

1. FAIRFIELD RESEARCH CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. FAIRFIELD RESEARCH CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FAIRFIELD RESEARCH CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FAIRFIELD RESEARCH CORP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider