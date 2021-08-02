Fairfield Research Corp Buys ISHARES TRUST, The Walt Disney Co, Xilinx Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, Autodesk Inc, Cummins Inc

- New Purchases: ALB, RTX, QQQ, NKE,
- Added Positions: SHY, DIS, XLNX, ZBH, REGN, IRBT, PSX, DE, NOW, GNRC, AMGN, OPK, ANET, IJH, UNP, CRM, XPO, BK, SQ, CSX, CHD, XEL, IBM, CVX, NTR, TLRY, TLRY, BA, DHR, NEE, ORA, AES, BHP, FISV, GE, VZ, TMO, KMB, ET, CYDY, ABBV, PENN, T,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, LOW, ADM, JPM, GOOG, TSM, ORCL, SMCI, CLDR, LH, IFF, NVS, PEP, LHX, RY, JNJ, NEOG, CMCSA, BMY, GILD, AVGO, PM, NVTA, WRB, RUN, ADBE, MMM, FIS, FITB, LMT, MRK, TCEHY, WMT, INTU, STT, RHHBY, QCOM, CVS, PG, VIAC, GLD, VFH, TRTN, VTI, BABA, GMED, MA, USB, NVO, BAC, MBIN, MDU, XOM,
- Sold Out: BIIB, ADSK, CMI, SPLK, ETN, TWLO, AVY, MRNA, PYPL, UPS, JCI, MET, FTS, SAGE, A, TRMB, QLYS, TDOC, EDIT, LUMN, CPB,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,265 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,201 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,227 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,019 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84%
- Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 224,398 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $207.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 802 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $168.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 95.41%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 77,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 112.24%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.148100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 31,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 92.51%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $149.627200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 28,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 95.05%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $163.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 88.86%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $576.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iRobot Corp (IRBT)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in iRobot Corp by 111.36%. The purchase prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.
