Fairfield Research Corp Buys ISHARES TRUST, The Walt Disney Co, Xilinx Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, Autodesk Inc, Cummins Inc

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, The Walt Disney Co, Xilinx Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Biogen Inc, Autodesk Inc, Cummins Inc, Splunk Inc, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfield Research Corp. As of 2021Q2, Fairfield Research Corp owns 140 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,265 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,201 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,227 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,019 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84% Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 224,398 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $207.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $168.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 95.41%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 77,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 112.24%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.148100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 31,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 92.51%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $149.627200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 28,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 95.05%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $163.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 88.86%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $576.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in iRobot Corp by 111.36%. The purchase prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.