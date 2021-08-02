Francisco Garcia Parames' Top 5 2nd-Quarter Trades

Francisco Garcia Parames (Trades, Portfolio), founder of Spanish investment firm Cobas Asset Management, has revealed his portfolio update for the second quarter of this year. Top trades for the quarter include selling out of Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd. ( OSL:HLNG, Financial) and Saipem SpA ( MIL:SPM, Financial), reductions in his top holdings CIR SpA ( LTS:0ONR, Financial) and Aryzta AG ( XSWX:ARYN, Financial) and a new buy into CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. ( HKSE:00001, Financial).

Parames, a self-taught follower of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), built his reputation managing the Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio) portfolio at Bestinver. He is one of the top asset managers in Europe thanks to more than two decades of top-ranking performance. Parames’ portfolio maintains at least 80% exposure in international equities and can see up to 40% of the portfolio invested in emerging markets.

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, Parames’ portfolio contained 58 stocks, with seven new holdings. It was valued at $674 million and has seen a turnover rate of 9%. Top holdings include Golar LNG Ltd. ( GLNG, Financial), Dixons Carphone PLC ( LSE:DC., Financial), Aryzta, CIR and Babcock International Group PLC ( LSE:BAB, Financial).

The top three represented sectors are energy (31.53%), industrials (29.12%) and consumer cyclical (17.71%).

Hoegh LNG Holdings

The second quarter saw the guru sell out of his position in Hoegh LNG Holdings ( OSL:HLNG, Financial) after a small addition in the first quarter. The 5.14 million shares were sold during the quarter at an average price of 23.37 Swedish krona ($2.72) per share. Overall, the sale had a -1.85% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the guru lost 53.87% on the holding overall.

Hoegh LNG Holdings is a fully Integrated LNG infrastructure company offering LNG transportation services, LNG regasification, terminal solutions and in-house ship management services. The company is a leader in the sector with more floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) than any other company. Its emphasis on safety, technological development and operational excellence dates back more than 45 years when the LNG carrier Norman Lady was delivered in 1973.

On Aug. 2, the stock was trading at 23.40 Swedish krona per share with a market cap of 1.78 billion Swedish krona. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a modestly undervalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 9 out of 10. There are currently four severe warning signs issued for assets growing faster than revenue, poor financial strength, extremely low interest coverage and an Altman Z-Score indicating a high risk of bankruptcy. Net income has fallen increasingly into the negative in the last two years as revenue has declined.

CIR

Parames slashed the firm’s CIR ( LTS:0ONR, Financial) holding by 25.14% during the quarter. The 19.94 million shares sold from the firm’s fourth-largest holding traded at an average price of 0.49 euros (58 cents) per share. Since the holding was established in 2019, the guru is estimated to have gained 1.36% on the holding and the sale had a -1.35% impact on the equity portfolio overall.

CIR is engaged in the automotive components and health care sectors. It operates through two subsidiaries namely, the KOS group and the Sogefi group. Sogefi Group is engaged in providing automobile components that generate maximum revenue for the company. Its geographical operations are spread across Italy, other European countries, North America, South America and Asia.

As of Aug. 2, the stock was trading at 0.51 euros per share with a market cap of 640.20 million euros. The GF Value Line shows the stock trading at a significantly overvalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 4 out of 10. There are currently five severe warning signs issued, including declining revenue per share, a declining operating margin and poor financial strength. The company’s operating margin of 1.75 falls well below the industry median of 4.3 and its net margin ranks below 64.73% of competitors.

Aryzta

Aryzta AG ( XSWX:ARYN, Financial), the third-largest holding in the portfolio, was also cut back during the second quarter. The holding shrank by 22.05% with the sale of 7.97 million shares. During the quarter the shares traded at an average price of 1.13 Swiss francs ($1.25). The sale had a -1.18% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates Parames has lost 68.94% on the holding.

Aryzta is an international specialist food company, originally from Ireland. The company operates bakeries across South America, Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. It serves retailers, food service operators and wholesalers worldwide. The largest geographic market by revenue is North America, followed closely by Europe. By product segment, bread rolls and artisan loaves are the largest segment, followed by sweet bakery and breakfast food.

The stock was trading at 1.21 Swiss francs per share with a market cap of $1.20 billion Swiss francs on Aug. 2. The shares are trading at a significantly overvalued rating according to the GF Value Line.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 4 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 3 out of 10. There are currently five severe warning signs issued for the company, including declining revenue per share, a low Piotroski F-Score and a Sloan ratio indicating a poor quality of earnings. The company has struggled to maintain profitability since 2014 and has regularly seen a negative return on invested capital.

Saipem

The second quarter also saw the end to the guru’s Saipem ( MIL:SPM, Financial) holding. After several quarters of boosting the holding, Parames sold out of the 3.1 million shares. The shares sold at an average price of 2.15 euros throughout the quarter. Overall, the sale had a -1.11% impact on the portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total loss of the holding at -27.94%.

Saipem is a conglomerate of oil and gas engineering and construction and drilling services. The company began as the services appendage of oil major Eni, although today Eni as a customer accounts for generally less than 10% of revenue. Saipem is distinguished for leading industry megaprojects like the Nord Stream pipeline, carrying large volumes of natural gas from Russia to European markets.

On Aug. 2, the stock was trading at 1.94 euros per share with a market cap of 1.92 billion euros. The stock appears to be a possible value trap and investors should think twice before purchasing any shares.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 4 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 9 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for declining earnings per share and an Altman Z-Score placing the company in the distress column. The company was steadily increasing cash flows for several years before it took a hit in 2020 and saw negative net income.

CK Hutchison Holdings

The largest new buy of the quarter came from CK Hutchison Holdings ( HKSE:00001, Financial). Parames established the holding for the firm with the purchase of 1.02 million shares that traded at an average price of 62.11 Hong Kong dollars ($7.99). GuruFocus estimates the total loss of the holding at 7.66% and the purchase had an overall impact of 0.99% on the portfolio.

CK Hutchison Holdings is a Hong Kong-headquartered conglomerate controlled by Li Ka-Shing and his family, with key businesses in ports, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications. The company was created in 2015 to house the merged assets of Cheung Kong Holdings and Hutchison Whampoa as the group sought to flatten out and simplify its original holding structure. CK Hutchison contains most of the businesses previously housed in Hutchison Whampoa, minus the property assets, which have been spun off into their own listing, CK Asset Holdings. Telecommunications activities now make up the largest share of Ebitda at around 33%.

As of Aug. 2, the stock was trading at HK$57.35 per share with a market cap of HK$220.31 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is a possible value trap and investors should think twice before buying shares.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 9 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for a declining gross margin percentage and an Altman Z-Score of 0.62 placing the company in the distress column. The company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 0.35 ranks it worse than 59.96% of industry competitors and debt has risen every year since 2016.