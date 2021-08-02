Causeway Capital Commentary- A Value Manager's Take on Disruption: Central Bank Digital Currencies

The blistering pace of innovation in digital assets has taken the financial world by storm in recent years, punctuated by the rapid growth of cryptocurrency markets, which stood at $1.35 trillion as of July 14, 2021. As this ecosystem continues to evolve, we dive into the role that cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies can play in disrupting the legacy financial infrastructure.

With 86% of central banks actively working on a central bank digital currency (“CBDC”), we research the critical motivations, design choices, and progress of CBDC development around the world, along with the associated implications for commercial banks and the broader payments environment.

In the fourth installment of the Causeway Disruption Series, Senior Research Analyst Greg Squires discusses some of the potential limitations and regulatory concerns surrounding cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, how CBDCs fit into this landscape, and what the future may hold for incumbent financial services providers.

Watch the video here.