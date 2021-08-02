Square Rounds Out Offerings With Afterpay Acquisition

Over the weekend, digital payments company Square Inc. ( SQ, Financial) announced a $29 billion deal to acquire Australia’s Afterpay Ltd ( ASX:APT, Financial), an installment loan company, as the "buy now, pay later" trend really begins to take off.

This trend doesn’t seem likely to go anywhere soon. A "buy now, pay later" plan allows customers to purchase items they can’t afford up-front, but unlike high-interest credit cards, these installment loans allow customers to pay off their purchases in a set number of interest-free payments.

Traditionally, installment loans have been used only for high-ticket items, but they are now becoming available for items that cost $100 or even less as more customers seek alternatives to the credit system. Afterpay’s loans make money through a combination of merchant fees (for helping increase their sales) and late fees (for customers who miss their loan payments), and although many other installment loan services charge interest, it is typically lower than the rates that credit cards charge.

Given that the "buy now, pay later" trend is likely going to stick around for the long-term, it seems Square is making a prudent acquisition in buying Afterpay. However, many other financial companies are now rushing to get in on this market, including the likes of PayPal ( PYPL, Financial), Mastercard ( MA, Financial), JPMorgan ( JPM, Financial) and even Apple ( AAPL, Financial). Is this acquisition a growth opportunity for Square, or is it merely a necessary move in order to not get drowned out by competitors’ services?

The terms of the deal

Square plans to purchase Afterpay in an all-stock transaction that values the company at $29 billion, representing a 30% premium to its Friday closing price. Since the announcement, Afterpay’s stock has gained more than 18% to trade around 114.80 Australian dollars ($84.55).

“Square and Afterpay have a shared purpose,” Square’s CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement regarding the deal. “We built our business to make the financial system more fair, accessible and inclusive, and Afterpay has built a trusted brand aligned with those principles.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar 2022, subject to shareholder approval. Square also warned that the deal might have the potential to attract regulatory concern, which could delay the process.

A necessary move

Amidst all of the other companies trying to jump in on the installment loan market, it might seem like Square is simply playing catch-up with competitors. After all, if Square’s installment loan offerings were not as attractive as others, the company might see merchants and customers alike move to other platforms.

However, since there is plenty of demand among Square’s own customers for installment loan offerings, both on the buyer and seller sides, I don’t think this qualifies as playing catch-up. Indeed, if a company fails to grow its offerings in ways that customers want, it can often lead to lost opportunities.

Square also already has an installment loan program, even if it isn’t as attractive for customers as Afterpay’s. Square’s own offering allows customers to pay off qualifying invoices from Square sellers in fixed monthly payments over three, six or 12 months at a 9.99% APR. Meanwhile, Afterpay lets customers pay in four interest-free installments, though they do have to pay a fee if they miss a payment.

According to Square’s press release about the deal:

“The acquisition aims to enable the companies to better deliver compelling financial products and services that expand access to more consumers and drive incremental revenue for merchants of all sizes.”

In other words, Afterpay’s model can drive profits for merchants while simultaneously reducing costs for buyers, which should result in an overall increase in transaction volume. This is very much in keeping with Square’s motto of accessibility.

Moreover, unlike banks and credit cards that offer similar installment loan services, Square offers both its popular merchant/seller services and its Cash App ecosystem, to which it plans to fully integrate Afterpay. This gives Square the ability to strengthen merchant-customer relationships by acting as the middleman for both sides.

Square Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja, who sees the acquisition as an opportunity to create a “more powerful ecommerce platform,” had the following to say:

“We see a real opportunity to enable the next gen consumer that’s looking for different ways and, in this experience, an interest free way of expanding the purchase potential. What that ends up doing is merchants pay for the Afterpay experience but they get higher average order volumes, they get greater conversion, they get greater frequency and lower returns and they get a marketing channel from Afterpay... which is ultimately helping those merchants grow there business and that’s what Square is all about.”

While the Afterpay acquisition has strong potential to drive growth for Square, it’s a far cry from an attempt to play catch-up. These two companies have similar growth strategies, so they will likely be more profitable together.

Valuation

Investors who are interested in riding the growth of the digital payments processing industry through Square are currently being asked to pay a high price according to the stock’s current price-earnings ratio of 389. As of Aug. 8, shares of Square traded around AU$273.36 for a market cap of AU$124.52 billion.

Despite the high earnings multiple, the GuruFocus Value chart rates Square as fairly valued based on its historical returns, historical earnings ratios and analyst estimates of future earnings:

Gurus also seem interested in the stock. According to GuruFocus data, the volume of guru buys has exceed the volume of guru sells for Square in recent quarters:

The most notable guru shareholder of the stock is Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.41% of shares outstanding, followed by Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.74% and Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.85%.

Square definitely falls more under the category of a growth stock than a value stock, but when we take growth estimates for the digital payments industry into consideration, especially for the smaller merchants that typically use Square, the stock could still be undervalued compared to its growth potential.

Indeed, it is recent earnings report for the fiscal second quarter of 2021, Square reported a 91% increase in gross profits, a 94% increase in Cash App profits and an 85% jump in seller profits. Net revenue was up 87% year over year to $1.96 billion.

On the subject of bitcoin, while the company’s second-quarter bitcoin revenue rose 200%, it also took a $45 million bitcoin impairment loss. In all likelihood, bitcoin will be a source of continued volatility going forward, which investors should be wary of.

On the other hand, the company’s growth story is strong, and its acquisition of Afterpay promises to be growth-accretive as well, since it meshes well with Square’s business strategy and existing offerings. Though Afterpay is not currently profitable, it could become so if it becomes more mainstream, and being acquired by Square will help with that. Overall, this promises to be a high-risk, high-reward opportunity.