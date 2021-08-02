Wally Weitz Comments on MarketAxess

For their part, MarketAxess ( MKTX, Financial) maintains dominant (~80%) market share in the electronic trading of U.S. investment-grade, U.S. high-yield, and emerging market corporate and sovereign bonds, but electronic trading comprises a minority of the overall market activity. Electronic trading improves liquidity and efficiency in the market, advantages that particularly shine during periods of market duress (historically demonstrated by accelerated market share gains). With a long runway of continued “electronification” in their core markets and potential adjacent asset classes to meaningfully enter, we see a long runway for growth.

From Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Hickory Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.