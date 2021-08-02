Great Lakes Announces a New Appointment to the Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Great Lakes Announces a New Appointment to the Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation ("Company") ( GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, announced that Earl Shipp was appointed to its Board of Directors. His appointment as a new independent director was effective July 29, 2021. In addition, upon his appointment, the Board was increased to eight members.

Lawrence R. Dickerson, Chairman of the Board, commented, "It is my great pleasure to welcome Earl Shipp to the Great Lakes Board. Earl’s wide-ranging experience and leadership in diverse sectors demonstrates the Company’s commitment to Board refreshment and depth of knowledge. On behalf of the Board, I welcome Earl and look forward to working with him."

About Earl Shipp
Mr. Shipp most recently was Vice President of Operations for the U.S. Gulf Coast and Vice President for Texas Operations at Dow Inc. (:DOW), formerly known as The Dow Chemical Company, a materials science leader committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions for customers in packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Mr. Shipp has over 38 years of domestic and international executive and non-executive leadership experience in manufacturing, operations, and strategic growth.

Until his retirement in 2017, he was ultimately responsible for more than one-third of Dow’s global asset base. While managing Dow’s Gulf Coast operations, he oversaw $7 billion in investments in the area. In addition to his longtime service in Texas, Mr. Shipp’s career at Dow has included management positions in Dubai, Japan, Louisiana, Missouri and Ohio.

Currently, Mr. Shipp serves on the Board of Directors of National Grid PLC (:NGG; London:NG), one of the world’s largest investor-owned utilities focused on providing transmission and distribution of electricity and gas to the United Kingdom of Great Britain, and in the U.S. states of New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. It is a leader in the drive to create clean, renewable, and sustainable energy solutions and is an innovator in the energy industry. Mr. Shipp also serves on the Board of Directors of Olin Corporation (:OLN), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, including chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid; and a leading U.S. manufacturer in production and distribution of law enforcement ammunition, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

Mr. Shipp holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from Wayne State University and graduated from The Consortium for Graduate Study in Management at Indiana University. Additionally, he is a United States Coast Guard Licensed Captain.

The Company
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 131-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Company’s culture. The Company’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA") or in releases made by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), all as may be amended from time to time. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Great Lakes and its subsidiaries, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements. These cautionary statements are being made pursuant to the Exchange Act and the PSLRA with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the "safe harbor" provisions of such laws. Great Lakes cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by Great Lakes are not guarantees or indicative of future events.

Although Great Lakes believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in this press release are reasonable, actual events could differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and Great Lakes does not have or undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

For further information contact:
Tina Baginskis
Director, Investor Relations
630-574-3024

ti?nf=ODMwMTAxNCM0MzM2NDI2IzIwMDc0NjM=
98b8689e-f36e-45f1-a940-13c281013c4c
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment