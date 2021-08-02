Randy J. Martinez Joins Plexus Corp.'s Board of Directors

NEENAH, WI, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. ( PLXS) announced today that Randy J. Martinez, former President and CEO of MTS Systems Corp. has joined Plexus Corp.’s Board of Directors. Prior to assuming the role of President and CEO at MTS in 2020 from his position as a Director of the company, Mr. Martinez held various leadership positions within the aviation, aerospace & defense and industrials industries. In addition to joining Plexus Corp.’s Board of Directors, Mr. Martinez will continue to serve on the Board of Directors for the National Defense Transportation Association, First Class Air Holdings and ACORN Growth Companies.



Dean Foate, Chairman of Plexus’ Board of Directors, commented, “We are excited to welcome Randy to Plexus’ Board of Directors. Randy brings with him a wealth of relevant expertise resulting from a distinguished 21-year career in the U.S. Air Force and multiple leadership positions in the aerospace & defense and industrial industries. Throughout his career, Randy demonstrated a focus on supporting organic growth through developing new and disruptive capabilities, expanding financial returns and delivering operational excellence. As Randy engages with our management team and our Board, we look forward to leveraging his insights and contributions to further expand our leadership in markets consisting of highly complex products with demanding regulatory requirements while sustaining industry leading revenue growth, operational performance and customer service excellence.”

Mr. Martinez holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Air Force Academy. Mr. Martinez served with distinction in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years, retiring as a Colonel and Command Pilot and having held a wide variety of leadership roles, including command and senior staff positions. Mr. Martinez also holds Master of Science degrees from the University of Arkansas and the National Defense University.

