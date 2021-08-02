GXO Adds Jason Papastavrou to Board of Directors

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) announced the appointment of Jason Papastavrou, Ph.D., to its board of directors upon today’s spin-off of the company from XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO). Until the spin-off, Dr. Papastavrou had been a member of the board of directors of XPO.

Dr. Papastavrou is the founder and chief investment officer of ARIS Capital Management, LLC. Previously, he was the founder and managing director of the Fund of Hedge Funds Strategies Group of Banc of America Capital Management (BACAP), president of BACAP Alternative Advisors, and a senior portfolio manager with Deutsche Asset Management. Dr. Papastavrou holds three degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, including a doctorate in electrical engineering and computer science.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5% of the fast-growing $430 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit GXO.com for more information, and connect with GXO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

Media Contact

Anne Lafourcade

GXO Logistics

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

[email protected]

Investor Contact