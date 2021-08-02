First Foundation Bank Expands Commercial Banking Team in Los Angeles

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First Foundation Bank Expands Commercial Banking Team in Los Angeles

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (“First Foundation”), a financial services company with two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, announced the expansion of their Commercial Banking team in Los Angeles county with the appointment of Matthew Ashworth as SVP, Director of Commercial Banking, Leeza Jinian as SVP, Commercial Banking Manager, and Yenee Mesfin as SVP, Commercial Banker.

First Foundation Bank recently promoted Michael Berry to Commercial Banking Executive to lead all the bank’s Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking, Small Business, and Public Finance teams (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.firstfoundationinc.com%2Fnews-insights%2Ffirst-foundation-bank-promotes-michael-berry-director-commercial-banking). With the bank’s growing emphasis on commercial banking, the appointments of this Los Angeles-based team help increase the reach of the team and ensure the bank continues to provide the exceptional level of client service clients have come to expect.

Matthew Ashworth will be responsible for leading the newly formed Los Angeles team of Commercial Bankers by helping them grow their portfolio while still building relationships with new and existing clients. Leeza Jinian will be responsible for generating new commercial banking connections within the community as well as maintaining the bank’s credit quality. Yenee Mesfin will be responsible for cultivating new client relationships within Los Angeles county and expanding the reach of First Foundation Bank’s commercial banking offering.

“We are excited to continue growing our Commercial Banking team, especially across the LA region,” said Michael Berry, Commercial Banking Executive of First Foundation Bank. “Matthew, Leeza, and Yenee each bring decades of experience in commercial banking in LA county, and as the bank continues to diversify our offering, this team is a perfect fit to help serve clients in one of our core markets.”

Ashworth brings over twenty years of experience in the commercial banking industry, most recently he served as Senior Vice President, Los Angeles Regional Manager at Pacific Mercantile Bank. Jinian has served the Los Angeles county for over twenty years and previously was a Senior Vice President, Market Manager for Banc of California in Los Angeles. Mesfin has been working in business banking for fifteen years and served as a Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager for Banc of California.

First Foundation Bank serves the greater LA region with six branch office locations. For a list of all of our locations, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.firstfoundationinc.com%2Ffind-location.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. First Foundation is comprised of an extraordinary team of financial professionals united around a single cause: to enable growth-minded individuals and businesses to boldly live the life they imagined and preserve the legacy they’ve worked so hard to build. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial services and the products along with personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Services are offered through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Texas, Nevada, and Hawaii. Learn more at firstfoundationinc.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210802005658r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005658/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment