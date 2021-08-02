PLx Pharma Inc.'s VAZALORE to Launch in Nearly 8,000 CVS Stores this Month

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PLx Pharma Inc.'s VAZALORE to Launch in Nearly 8,000 CVS Stores this Month

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shelf space for all three SKUs of VAZALORE is reserved with “Coming Soon” shelf placeholders

SPARTA, N.J., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. ( PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products, with its lead products VAZALORE™ 325 mg and VAZALORE™ 81 mg (referred to together as “VAZALORE”), today announced that three stock-keeping units (“SKUs”) of VAZALORE, the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved liquid-filled aspirin capsules, will be available in nearly 8,000 CVS stores later this month.

CVS, a leading health solutions company, is preparing its retail space with ‘Coming Soon’ placeholders and shelf trays in many of its stores. This includes all three SKUs: VAZALORE 81 mg, 12 count; VAZALORE 81 mg, 30 count; and VAZALORE 325 mg, 30 count.

“As we continue to execute the launch of VAZALORE, we are excited that CVS has committed to placing our innovative aspirin product in its stores nationwide. CVS’s focus on the patient is well aligned with our mission in providing access to VAZALORE for millions of patients,” stated Natasha Giordano, Chief Executive Officer of PLx.

CVS joins Walmart, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and many other retailers in the nationwide launch of VAZALORE, the first and only FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule that provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin. It also reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers, as compared to immediate-release aspirin, common in an acute setting. To learn more about VAZALORE, please visit www.vazalore.com.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard drug delivery platform works by targeting the release of active pharmaceutical ingredients to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers associated with certain drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

Contact
Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8d9940c-c2da-487f-b090-acaada2dbcdc

ti?nf=ODMwMTE2OCM0MzM1NDQzIzIwMjAyMjU=
70495b52-75c9-4c34-aebf-c7b5bce881e0

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment