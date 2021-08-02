Logo
Unitil Files for a Change in Natural Gas Distribution Rates for New Hampshire Customers

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (: UTL) (www.unitil.com) announced today that its New Hampshire natural gas distribution utility, Northern Utilities New Hampshire, (“Northern” or the “Company”) filed a base rate case with the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission (the “Commission”) requesting approval to change distribution rates for all customers. This filing will be subject to comprehensive review by the Commission in a base rate case proceeding that may last up to a year or more. The Company’s last base rate case was filed in 2017.

The multi-year rate filing includes a revenue decoupling mechanism and an arrearage management program for customers experiencing difficulty in paying their energy bills. The Company’s proposal also includes certain provisions intended to mitigate the rate filing’s effect on customer rates, and to limit future rate increases while also ensuring the continued safe, reliable service for customers.

Northern requested a permanent increase in total annual revenues of $7.8 million, or 8.1 percent over total annual revenue at present rates. If the rates are approved as filed, the typical residential heating customer using an average of 62 therms a month would see an increase of $15.28 per month, or 13.5 percent. Effects on individual customers will vary depending on rate class and usage characteristics.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit www.unitil.com.

For more information please contact:
Todd Diggins – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6504
Email: [email protected]		Alec O’Meara – Media Relations
Phone: 603-773-6404
Email: [email protected]
