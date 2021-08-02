Putnam Investments Announces 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Municipal Funds

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Putnam Investments Announces 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Municipal Funds

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

The 19(a) monthly distribution notices for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (

NYSE:PMM, Financial) and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO, Financial) are now available. These informational notices provide further details on the sources of the funds’ monthly distributions and follows the most recent distribution announcement.

The table below provides an estimate of the sources of the Fund’s current distribution and its cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date. Amounts are expressed on a per share of common stock basis, and as a percentage of the distribution amount.

Estimated sources & percentages of distributions
Ticker Time period Per share distribution (Aug) Net investment income Short-term capital gains Long-term capital gains Return of capital Net investment income Short-term capital gains Long-term capital gains Return of capital
PMM (FYE 10/31) Current month

$

0.0320

$

0.0255

$

0.0065

$

-

$

-

79.7

%

20.3

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Fiscal YTD

$

0.3200

$

0.2642

$

0.0303

$

-

$

0.0255

82.6

%

9.5

%

0.0

%

8.0

%

PMO (FYE 4/30) Current month

$

0.0531

$

0.0531

$

-

$

-

$

-

100.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Fiscal YTD

$

0.2124

$

0.2124

$

-

$

-

$

-

100.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

The table below provides information regarding distributions and total return performance for various periods.

Data as of 7/31/2021
Annualized Cumulative
5-year Current Fiscal Fiscal YTD
return distribution YTD distribution
Ticker at NAV rate at NAV* return at NAV rate at NAV**
PMM (FYE 10/31)

5.41%

4.52%

11.13%

4.52%

PMO (FYE 4/30)

5.41%

4.49%

2.95%

4.49%

Performance includes the deduction of management fees and administrative expenses, assumes reinvestment of distributions, and does not account for taxes.

*Most recent distribution annualized and divided by NAV at the end of the period.

**Total fiscal period distributions annualized and divided by NAV at the end of the period.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Distribution Policy.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend on the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-Div for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available monthly beginning on the 8th business day after the end of each month; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210802005757r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005757/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment