FedNat Announces Rescheduling of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company ( FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, announced that it has rescheduled the release of its 2021 second quarter financial results and its investor conference call. The release of 2021 second quarter results will be after 4:00 PM (ET) on Monday, August 9, 2021. The investor conference call will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 9:00 AM (ET).



A live webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the FedNat website, or by following this link. Listeners interested in participating in the Q&A session can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-303-6913 and using passcode 8919418. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the live webcast is completed and may be accessed via the Company’s website.

About the Company

FedNat Holding Company is a regional insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries FedNat Insurance Company, Maison Insurance Company and Monarch National Insurance Company, is focused on providing homeowners insurance in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi. More information is available at https://www.fednat.com/investor-relations/.

