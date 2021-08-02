INVO Bioscience Announces First Joint-Venture Grand Opening Scheduled for August 9, 2021 in Birmingham, Alabama

PR Newswire

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo culture system (IVC), INVOcell®, today announced the Company's first Joint Venture INVO Center practice in the United States, based in Birmingham, Alabama, will officially open on August 9, 2021.

In partnership with reproductive specialists Dr. Nicholas Cataldo, MD, MPH, Dr. Karen R. Hammond, DNP, CRNP, and Lisa Ray, MS, ELD, the new Birmingham practice, named "Innovative Fertility Specialists, An INVO Center" will provide fertility treatment utilizing the efficient, effective, and affordable INVOcell option. The practice will begin seeing patients upon opening in August and perform initial treatment cycles in the month of September 2021.

Dr. Hammond commented, "With the opening of the country's first INVOcell medical practice, we are advancing a core mission towards improving access to advanced fertility services for the many patients who would otherwise never have the opportunity. To date, we have already received numerous advanced inquiries via word of mouth and have dozens of patients scheduled for initial patient consultations who are eager to proceed with treatment. As we officially open the center next week, we expect to accelerate our marketing programs with the help of the INVO marketing team to enhance overall patient awareness around Innovative Fertility Specialists, An INVO Center."

Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "This is an extremely exciting time for INVO, the fertility industry, and patients around the country as we near the grand opening of our first INVOcell Center in the United States. Drs. Cataldo, Hammond, and Ray have been leading advocates of the INVOcell procedure for many years and we are thrilled to have them as partners helping us to bring our fertility treatment option to patients. Our internal team has worked with a committed focus to develop this part of our strategy. The INVO Center approach creates a unique opportunity to help drive accelerated adoption of the INVOcell solution while also increasing much needed capacity and patient access within the fertility industry through an efficient and affordable solution to address the underserved population that needs care."

Innovative Fertility Specialists, An INVO Center is located at One Inverness Center Parkway, Suite 210, Birmingham, AL 35242, PH# 205-509-0700

About INVOcell

The INVOcell procedure is the first in-vivo culture (IVC) system in the world used for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development within the body, as an alternative to conventional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Through its in vivo approach, INVOcell offers patients a more natural and intimate experience.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, affordable treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell® is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase the availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.