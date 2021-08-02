INVO Bioscience Announces First Joint-Venture Grand Opening Scheduled for August 9, 2021 in Birmingham, Alabama

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

INVO Bioscience Announces First Joint-Venture Grand Opening Scheduled for August 9, 2021 in Birmingham, Alabama

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Innovative Fertility Specialists, An INVO Center becomes the first JV-owned clinic focused on providing INVOcell to assist the underserved patients in need of advanced fertility care

PR Newswire

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo culture system (IVC), INVOcell®, today announced the Company's first Joint Venture INVO Center practice in the United States, based in Birmingham, Alabama, will officially open on August 9, 2021.

ivob_logo_Logo.jpg

In partnership with reproductive specialists Dr. Nicholas Cataldo, MD, MPH, Dr. Karen R. Hammond, DNP, CRNP, and Lisa Ray, MS, ELD, the new Birmingham practice, named "Innovative Fertility Specialists, An INVO Center" will provide fertility treatment utilizing the efficient, effective, and affordable INVOcell option. The practice will begin seeing patients upon opening in August and perform initial treatment cycles in the month of September 2021.

Dr. Hammond commented, "With the opening of the country's first INVOcell medical practice, we are advancing a core mission towards improving access to advanced fertility services for the many patients who would otherwise never have the opportunity. To date, we have already received numerous advanced inquiries via word of mouth and have dozens of patients scheduled for initial patient consultations who are eager to proceed with treatment. As we officially open the center next week, we expect to accelerate our marketing programs with the help of the INVO marketing team to enhance overall patient awareness around Innovative Fertility Specialists, An INVO Center."

Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "This is an extremely exciting time for INVO, the fertility industry, and patients around the country as we near the grand opening of our first INVOcell Center in the United States. Drs. Cataldo, Hammond, and Ray have been leading advocates of the INVOcell procedure for many years and we are thrilled to have them as partners helping us to bring our fertility treatment option to patients. Our internal team has worked with a committed focus to develop this part of our strategy. The INVO Center approach creates a unique opportunity to help drive accelerated adoption of the INVOcell solution while also increasing much needed capacity and patient access within the fertility industry through an efficient and affordable solution to address the underserved population that needs care."

Innovative Fertility Specialists, An INVO Center is located at One Inverness Center Parkway, Suite 210, Birmingham, AL 35242, PH# 205-509-0700

About INVOcell

The INVOcell procedure is the first in-vivo culture (IVC) system in the world used for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development within the body, as an alternative to conventional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Through its in vivo approach, INVOcell offers patients a more natural and intimate experience.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, affordable treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell® is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase the availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=FL62041&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invo-bioscience-announces-first-joint-venture-grand-opening-scheduled-for-august-9-2021-in-birmingham-alabama-301346364.html

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL62041&Transmission_Id=202108021605PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL62041&DateId=20210802
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment