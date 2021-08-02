Logo
Precigen to Announce Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Financial Results on August 9th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 2, 2021

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced the Company will release second quarter and first half 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021. The Company will host a conference call that day at 4:05 PM ET to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

Precigen_Logo.jpg

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-317-6003 (Domestic US), 1-866-284-3684 (Canada) or 1-412-317-6061 (International) and providing the participant access code 5004322. Participants are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes in advance of the scheduled call time to facilitate timely connection to the call.

Participants may register and access the webcast through Precigen's website in the Events & Presentations section at investors.precigen.com/events-presentations.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision
Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated unique therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on Twitter @Precigen and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of the Company's business, including the timing and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the timeline for the Company's clinical trials might be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Steven Harasym

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850

[email protected]

Media Contacts:

Donelle M. Gregory

[email protected]


Glenn Silver

Lazar-FINN Partners

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY60638&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precigen-to-announce-second-quarter-and-first-half-2021-financial-results-on-august-9th-301346195.html

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY60638&Transmission_Id=202108021605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY60638&DateId=20210802
