Spark Networks Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BERLIN, Aug. 2, 2021

BERLIN, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, announced today that the company will hold a conference call to discuss Second Quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET.

Spark_Networks_Logo.jpg

Dial-in Information
Call Title: Spark Networks SE Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Toll Free: 1-877-300-8521
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6026
Germany Toll-Free: 0 800 589 5393

In addition, the Company will host a webcast of the call which will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.spark.net/investor-relations/home. A replay will begin approximately three hours after completion of the call and run until August 31, 2021.

Replay Information
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 10159321

About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE is a leading global dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV," with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York and Utah. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Spark Networks' performance or achievements to be materially different from those of any expected future results, performance, or achievements. These statements include without limitation statements regarding the expected increase in revenue and user engagement as a result of Zoosk Live!; statements regarding the launch of Zoosk Live! reinforcing Spark Network's commitment to exploring new areas of personal connection while beginning its expansion beyond online dating and into the emerging social discovery space; and statements regarding Spark Network's anticipation that people will continue embracing streaming technology even as they return to in-person meet ups.

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words, such as "believes," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," and variations thereof, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risks related to the degree of competition in the markets in which Spark Networks operates; risks related to the ability of Spark Networks to retain and hire key personnel, operating results and business generally; the timing and market acceptance of new products introduced by Spark Networks' competitors; Spark Networks' ability to identify potential acquisitions; Spark Networks' ability to comply with new and evolving regulations relating to data protection and data privacy; general competition and price measures in the market place; risks related to the duration and severity of COVID-19 and its impact on Spark Networks' business; and general economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Spark Networks' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other sections of Spark Networks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in Spark Networks' other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact:
Christopher Camarra
Vice President of Investor Relations
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA61858&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spark-networks-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-second-quarter-2021-results-301346325.html

SOURCE Spark Networks SE

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA61858&Transmission_Id=202108021630PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA61858&DateId=20210802
