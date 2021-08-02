Logo
Digital Turbine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that it will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences on August 11th and 12th, 2021:

  • The Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 11th. CEO Bill Stone will participate in a fireside chat presentation scheduled to begin at 5:15am PT/8:15am ET. A live webcast and replay will be available on the investor relations sections of Digital Turbine's website (http://ir.digitalturbine.com/events). Additionally, Mr. Stone and CFO Barrett Garrison will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day.
  • The Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12th. CEO Bill Stone will participate in a fireside chat presentation scheduled to begin at 11:00am PT/2:00pm ET. A live webcast and replay will be available on the investor relations sections of Digital Turbine's website (http://ir.digitalturbine.com/events). Additionally, Mr. Stone and CFO Barrett Garrison will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMS. By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Singapore, Tel Aviv and other cities serving top agency, app developer and advertising markets. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Follow Digital Turbine:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DigitalTurbine
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DigitalTurbineInc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-turbine?trk=tyah&trkInfo=tas:digital+tur

Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian Bartholomew
Digital Turbine
[email protected]

digital_turbine_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA61633&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-turbine-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301346149.html

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA61633&Transmission_Id=202108021601PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA61633&DateId=20210802
