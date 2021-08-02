Logo
U.S. Army Awards Leidos $600 Million Contract to Support Army Geospatial Center

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Aug. 2, 2021

RESTON, Va., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has been awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Army to support the Army Geospatial Center's (AGC) High-Resolution Three Dimensional, (HR3D) Geospatial Information Operation and Technology Integration program. This single-award contract has a total estimated value of $600 million if all options are exercised. The period of performance for the contract includes a one-year base as well as three one-year options. Work will be performed predominately in Virginia and various CONUS and OCONUS locations.

leidos_logo_4817_21071_.jpg

"We are excited to support the AGC's critical mission of providing timely, accurate and relevant geospatial data to the warfighter," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group President. "Throughout the geospatial community, we continue to innovate on behalf of our customers. Leidos looks forward to leveraging our technical, engineering and software expertise to enable our warfighters to maintain a decisive advantage on the battlefield."

Under the contract, Leidos will continue to support AGC's BuckEye mission. The BuckEye program provides mission critical unclassified high resolution color imagery and digital 3D terrain over all operationally relevant areas of the world. The company will continue to provide contractor owned and contractor operated aircraft and a cadre of professionals to support the rapid collection, processing, storage, and dissemination of HR3D geospatial information. The unclassified releasability of BuckEye data is an invaluable tool to meet military and civilian requirements such as strengthening and building partnerships and partner capacity as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Insufficient unclassified HR3D geospatial information limits the ability of the U.S. to adequately engage other nations in expanding their capabilities and working towards a sustainable, secure environment. The HR3D program will address this critical gap for high-resolution mapping products covering the majority of the undeveloped world.

AGC provides a decisive advantage to ground forces and supports the Army's Battle Command Systems. It does so across the world by facilitating the dissemination of relevant geospatial information to every command level as well as to partner nations.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 40,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Melissa Dueñas
(571) 526-6850
[email protected]

Thomas Doheny
(571) 474-4735
[email protected]

Jalen Drummond
(571) 992-5046
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH61703&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-army-awards-leidos-600-million-contract-to-support-army-geospatial-center-301346220.html

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH61703&Transmission_Id=202108021630PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH61703&DateId=20210802
