Newmark Arranges Sale of 603,666-Square-Foot Office Campus in San Jose, California

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, August 2, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark¹ announces it has completed the sale of HQ @ First, a 603,666-square-foot headquarters campus located at 110, 120, 130 Holger Way in San Jose, California. The Class A campus is 100% leased to a global technology company.

Newmark_Group_HQ_at_First.jpg

Newmark Vice Chairman and Head of Northern California Capital Markets Steven Golubchik, Vice Chairman Edmund Najera, Senior Managing Director Jonathan Schaefler and Director Darren Hollak facilitated the transaction. The seller was Mori Trust Co., Ltd., a Japan-based major real estate developer. KKR, a leading global investment firm, purchased the property through its KKR Real Estate Select Trust fund.

"HQ @ First benefited from incredibly liquid financing markets and robust demand from both domestic and global capital sources," said Golubchik.

The best-in-class corporate campus features a two-story lobby, all-hands conference rooms, a fitness center and a 300+ seat cafeteria space. The buildings have benefitted from substantial tenant investments, including modern office finishes with both open and personal desk areas in addition to over 60,000 square feet of lab space.

HQ @ First is situated in North San Jose, the heart of Silicon Valley, and is surrounded by many of the world's most recognizable companies. The property presents freeway visibility, walkable access to abundant retail amenities and proximity to public and vehicular transportation.

The North San Jose single-tenant Class A office market comprises nearly three million square feet and is anchored by some of the most prominent technology companies and financial institutions around the globe. Since 2016, the single-tenant office market in the region's 'Golden Triangle' has recorded 1,034,998 square feet of positive net absorption with an availability rate of 10.65% during the same time frame, according to Newmark Research. In 21Q2, the availability rate in the Golden Triangle submarket has since dropped to 0.0%.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Our comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. In 2020, Newmark generated revenues in excess of $1.9 billion. Newmark, together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently owned licensees, operates globally from approximately 490 offices with 19,300 professionals. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

favicon.png?sn=NY62025&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newmark-arranges-sale-of-603-666-square-foot-office-campus-in-san-jose-california-301346425.html

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

