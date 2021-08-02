AzValor Managers FI's Top 5 Trades in the 2nd Quarter

AzValor Managers FI (Trades, Portfolio), part of Spain-based AzValor Asset Management, disclosed this week that its top five trades during the second quarter included a new buy in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. ( BCEI, Financial), position boosts in Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd. ( HKSE:00468, Financial) and AMA Group Ltd. ( ASX:AMA, Financial), a position reduction in Cineplex Inc. ( TSX:CGX, Financial) and the closure of its stake in Telefonica Brasil SA ( VIV, Financial).

The tax-transferrable UCITS fund invests approximately 75% of its assets in the stock of companies across market caps, regions and market sectors. The fund seeks the best investment opportunities worldwide through investment delegation to specialist managers.

As of June 30, the fund’s $26 million equity portfolio contains 114 positions with eight new holdings and a turnover ratio of 13%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are energy, basic materials, consumer cyclical and industrials, representing 25.99%, 18.06%, 17.81% and 13.41% of the equity portfolio.

Bonanza Creek Energy

The fund purchased 14,634 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy ( BCEI, Financial), giving the position 2.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $40.50 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.86.

GuruFocus ranks the Denver-based energy company’s financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 4.9 and debt-to-equity ratios that outperform more than 80% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy include Donald Smith & Co. and Hotchkis & Wiley.

Greatview Aseptic Packaging

The fund purchased 1,348,583 shares of Greatview Aseptic Packaging ( HKSE:00468, Financial), boosting the position 100.21% and the equity portfolio 2%. Shares averaged 3.8 Hong Kong dollars (49 cents) during the second quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.58.

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese packaging company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8, a three-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that is outperforming more than 89% of global competitors.

AMA Group

The fund purchased 554,947 shares of AMA Group ( ASX:AMA, Financial), increasing the position by 22.15% and the equity portfolio by 0.77%. Shares averaged 56 Australian cents (41 cents) during the second quarter; the stock is a possible value trap based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.32.

GuruFocus ranks the Australian vehicle parts company’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Altman Z-score of 0.64 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 60% of global competitors.

Cineplex

The fund sold 29,583 shares of Cineplex ( TSX:CGX, Financial), trimming the position 29.58% and the equity portfolio 1.12%. Shares averaged 14.01 Canadian dollars ($11.20) during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.96.

According to GuruFocus, the Canadian movie theater chain has a low Piotroski F-score of 3 and a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, warning signs of low financial strength.

Telefonica Brasil

The fund sold 31,264 shares of Telefonica Brasil ( VIV, Financial), curbing 0.95% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $8.38 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.89.

GuruFocus ranks the Brazilian telecommunication service company’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that outperforms more than 70% of global competitors.