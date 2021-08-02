Howard Marks Releases Memo: 'Thinking About Macro'

In one of his famous “memos” released on July 29, Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio), co-chairman of multibillion-dollar asset management firm Oaktree Capital, weighed in on macro forecasts.

The paper, titled “Thinking About Macro,” began with a quote from Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) regarding the criteria for desirable information. That is, it has to be important and knowable. As such, Marks, who noted that one of his firm’s investment tenets is not to rely on macro forecasts, emphasized that the macro future isn’t knowable based on these criteria. He wrote:

“Or, rather, macro forecasting is another area where – as with investing in general – it’s easy to be as right as the consensus, but very hard to be more right. Consensus forecasts provide no advantage; it’s only from being more right than others – from having a knowledge advantage – that investors can expect to dependably earn above average returns.”

Marks then goes on to identify and explain the macro issues that do matter, discusses the outlook for them and provides advice regarding what to do with them.

Read Marks’ full memo here.