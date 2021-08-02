Matthews Japan Fund Buys Toyota Motor Corp, JSR Corp, The Japan Steel Works, Sells SMC Corp, Disco Corp, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc

New Purchases: 7203, 4185, 5631, 2371, 3436, 6723, 6925, 9468, 4180,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Toyota Motor Corp, JSR Corp, The Japan Steel Works, Kakaku.com Inc, SUMCO Corp, sells SMC Corp, Disco Corp, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, TDK Corp, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Japan Fund. As of 2021Q2, Matthews Japan Fund owns 52 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sony Group Corp (6758) - 818,600 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12% Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063) - 405,500 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.76% Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (6098) - 1,218,200 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. ORIX Corp (8591) - 3,043,400 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Toyota Motor Corp (7203) - 584,600 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. New Position

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $8127 and $10230, with an estimated average price of $8949.32. The stock is now traded at around $10030.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 584,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in JSR Corp. The purchase prices were between $3130 and $3535, with an estimated average price of $3345.08. The stock is now traded at around $3765.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 1,272,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in The Japan Steel Works Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2444 and $3110, with an estimated average price of $2756.92. The stock is now traded at around $2830.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 789,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Kakaku.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2820 and $3535, with an estimated average price of $3151.09. The stock is now traded at around $3015.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 634,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in SUMCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $2356 and $2844, with an estimated average price of $2651.82. The stock is now traded at around $2560.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 704,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Renesas Electronics Corp. The purchase prices were between $1114 and $1335, with an estimated average price of $1215.32. The stock is now traded at around $1226.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,527,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in SMS Co Ltd by 37.15%. The purchase prices were between $2853 and $3545, with an estimated average price of $3172. The stock is now traded at around $3160.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,203,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd by 61.39%. The purchase prices were between $2366.5 and $3225, with an estimated average price of $2725. The stock is now traded at around $2086.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 898,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in JMDC Inc by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $4345 and $5630, with an estimated average price of $4938.18. The stock is now traded at around $5580.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 533,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $60120 and $68580, with an estimated average price of $64240.4. The stock is now traded at around $57380.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 52,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Hikari Tsushin Inc by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $19250 and $22980, with an estimated average price of $21640.2. The stock is now traded at around $19130.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 107,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Disco Corp. The sale prices were between $30950 and $38100, with an estimated average price of $34897.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Nihon M&A Center Inc. The sale prices were between $2546 and $3150, with an estimated average price of $2813.42.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Oracle Corp Japan. The sale prices were between $8500 and $10940, with an estimated average price of $10161.4.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in SMC Corp by 43.02%. The sale prices were between $61000 and $66910, with an estimated average price of $64683.3. The stock is now traded at around $66840.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 55,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in TDK Corp by 37.51%. The sale prices were between $13120 and $16780, with an estimated average price of $14502.7. The stock is now traded at around $12430.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 267,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc by 50.63%. The sale prices were between $3742 and $4075, with an estimated average price of $3917.71. The stock is now traded at around $3748.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 600,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd by 22.76%. The sale prices were between $17550 and $19710, with an estimated average price of $18747.9. The stock is now traded at around $18305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 405,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc by 26.09%. The sale prices were between $1902 and $2317.5, with an estimated average price of $2086.42. The stock is now traded at around $2073.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 1,820,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Nitori Holdings Co Ltd by 25.09%. The sale prices were between $18060 and $21425, with an estimated average price of $19472.8. The stock is now traded at around $21165.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 169,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.