GYL Financial Synergies, LLC Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GYL Financial Synergies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Nike Inc, SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Celsius Holdings Inc, CoStar Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GYL Financial Synergies, LLC. As of 2021Q2, GYL Financial Synergies, LLC owns 183 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GYL Financial Synergies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gyl+financial+synergies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GYL Financial Synergies, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,518 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.28%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 123,429 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,787 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 17,121 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,844 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $88.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $159.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $168.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.04 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr (EEMX)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr. The purchase prices were between $77.14 and $83.16, with an estimated average price of $80.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.316500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 27,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 53.54%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $283.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $709.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57.

Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36.

Sold Out: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of GYL Financial Synergies, LLC. Also check out:

1. GYL Financial Synergies, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GYL Financial Synergies, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GYL Financial Synergies, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GYL Financial Synergies, LLC keeps buying
