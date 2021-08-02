Citizens & Northern Corp Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Adobe Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Allstate Corp, Oracle Corp, Chevron Corp

New Purchases: ADBE, ATVI, BX, FNF, SYK, VT,

ADBE, ATVI, BX, FNF, SYK, VT, Added Positions: VONG, EMB, IJH, HAL, SLB, BNDX, BRK.B,

VONG, EMB, IJH, HAL, SLB, BNDX, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: FREL, ALL, ORCL, GUNR, CVX, DE, MSFT, GOOG, AAPL, FB, JPM, ABT, AMZN, CRM, AMT, MDLZ, EL, CMCSA, GLW, CVS, ICE, NSC, INTC, NKE, JNJ, MA, HON, TFC, ZBH, LLY, BMY, NVDA, BA, GWW, ACN, NEE, C, MCD, ADI, PFE, MAS, KO, COST, PANW, CMG, MMC, PG, TJX, IBM, DIS, GD, MMM, XOM, EOG, SPY, PEP, VZ, IWF, IVV, DD, EBAY, HD, ECL, BLK, DHR, ROK, MBB, MCHP, CME, UNH,

FREL, ALL, ORCL, GUNR, CVX, DE, MSFT, GOOG, AAPL, FB, JPM, ABT, AMZN, CRM, AMT, MDLZ, EL, CMCSA, GLW, CVS, ICE, NSC, INTC, NKE, JNJ, MA, HON, TFC, ZBH, LLY, BMY, NVDA, BA, GWW, ACN, NEE, C, MCD, ADI, PFE, MAS, KO, COST, PANW, CMG, MMC, PG, TJX, IBM, DIS, GD, MMM, XOM, EOG, SPY, PEP, VZ, IWF, IVV, DD, EBAY, HD, ECL, BLK, DHR, ROK, MBB, MCHP, CME, UNH, Sold Out: CSCO,

Wellsboro, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Adobe Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Halliburton Co, sells Allstate Corp, Oracle Corp, Chevron Corp, Deere, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens & Northern Corp. As of 2021Q2, Citizens & Northern Corp owns 103 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/citizens+%26+northern+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 517,824 shares, 13.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 362.16% ISHARES TRUST (EMB) - 143,148 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39% Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) - 513,602 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.59% FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 382,087 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 40,662 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93%

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $618.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $115.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $270.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 362.16%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.63%. The holding were 517,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 53.48%. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 50.08%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.