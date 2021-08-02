Logo
Citizens & Northern Corp Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Adobe Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Allstate Corp, Oracle Corp, Chevron Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wellsboro, PA, based Investment company Citizens & Northern Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Adobe Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Halliburton Co, sells Allstate Corp, Oracle Corp, Chevron Corp, Deere, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens & Northern Corp. As of 2021Q2, Citizens & Northern Corp owns 103 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/citizens+%26+northern+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP
  1. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 517,824 shares, 13.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 362.16%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (EMB) - 143,148 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%
  3. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) - 513,602 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.59%
  4. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 382,087 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 40,662 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93%
New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $618.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $115.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $270.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 362.16%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.63%. The holding were 517,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 53.48%. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 50.08%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP. Also check out:

1. CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP keeps buying
