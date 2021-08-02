TD Capital Management LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, Sells WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, J

New Purchases: JMST, GSST, MEAR, NFE, XOUT, XLSR, GVIP, ESBA, GINN, ICSH, XITK, VTEB, EDOC, IBDM, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IDNA, IHDG, XSOE, VSS, SCHF, SHE, INDA, SCHM, JPUS, ESGV, MDY, SCHK, PRFZ, REET, APTV, STZ, EPR, PACW, MRVL, MU, NTGR, PRGO, HLIO, WMB, TEI, AWF, INFN, FNDA, PRTA, TWTR, CHRS, ARLO, GRCL, DRVN, OGN, ACES, CAPE, DGS, DIA, BCRX,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, ISHARES TRUST, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, sells WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TD Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, TD Capital Management LLC owns 353 stocks with a total value of $800 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,683,402 shares, 20.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,152,543 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 415,937 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 375,586 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,860 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 158,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 82,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.11 and $101.69, with an estimated average price of $98.3. The stock is now traded at around $101.287000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.88 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 443.52%. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.48, with an estimated average price of $51.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 101.66%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.51%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 15781.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 179.32%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $437.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 107.65%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98.

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92.

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in XL Fleet Corp. The sale prices were between $5.6 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.39.

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The sale prices were between $60.4 and $63.93, with an estimated average price of $62.42.