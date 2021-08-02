TD Capital Management LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, Sells WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, J

- New Purchases: JMST, GSST, MEAR, NFE, XOUT, XLSR, GVIP, ESBA, GINN, ICSH, XITK, VTEB, EDOC, IBDM, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IDNA, IHDG, XSOE, VSS, SCHF, SHE, INDA, SCHM, JPUS, ESGV, MDY, SCHK, PRFZ, REET, APTV, STZ, EPR, PACW, MRVL, MU, NTGR, PRGO, HLIO, WMB, TEI, AWF, INFN, FNDA, PRTA, TWTR, CHRS, ARLO, GRCL, DRVN, OGN, ACES, CAPE, DGS, DIA, BCRX,
- Added Positions: LMBS, BND, BSV, SMMU, VTI, ISTB, SUB, STIP, AGG, DNMR, SPY, DNL, JKH, LDUR, FTCS, IEFA, IJR, PFF, LQD, FIXD, SCHD, SCHG, SCHV, TIP, VGK, VT, IWM, IWB, XLE, XLP, XLU, XLV, UNH, AMZN, AMX, GOLD, CAT, MDLZ, VTRS, PFE, SNV, SYY, RTX, APD, VZ, WOR, DAL, GM, KMI, PSX, KHC, DBEU, EEM, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, USMV, AZO, VIG, VXUS, DGRW, FTSM, WMT, DGRO, JPST, FDX, AMD, CVX, GDX, TOTL, VEU,
- Sold Out: AMC, PFGC, MRNA, XL, JPIN,
For the details of TD Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/td+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TD Capital Management LLC
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,683,402 shares, 20.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,152,543 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 415,937 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 375,586 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,860 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 158,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)
TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 82,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)
TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)
TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF (GVIP)
TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.11 and $101.69, with an estimated average price of $98.3. The stock is now traded at around $101.287000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR)
TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.88 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)
TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 443.52%. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.48, with an estimated average price of $51.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (ISTB)
TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 101.66%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.51%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 15781.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 179.32%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $437.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)
TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 107.65%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98.Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.Sold Out: XL Fleet Corp (XL)
TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in XL Fleet Corp. The sale prices were between $5.6 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.39.Sold Out: JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN)
TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The sale prices were between $60.4 and $63.93, with an estimated average price of $62.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of TD Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. TD Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TD Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TD Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TD Capital Management LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment