Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund Buys Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank, Mobile World Investment Corp, Shriram City Union Finance, Sells Daqo New Energy Corp, Realtek Semiconductor Corp, Voltronic Power Technology Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund Buys Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank, Mobile World Investment Corp, Shriram City Union Finance, Sells Daqo New Energy Corp, Realtek Semiconductor Corp, Voltronic Power Technology Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank, Mobile World Investment Corp, Shriram City Union Finance, Silergy Corp, Ecopro BM Co, sells Daqo New Energy Corp, Realtek Semiconductor Corp, Voltronic Power Technology Corp, Kinx Inc, IFB Industries during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund. As of 2021Q2, Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund owns 70 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+emerging+markets+small+companies+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund
  1. Silergy Corp (6415) - 168,000 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.13%
  2. Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHRIRAMCIT) - 959,588 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.49%
  3. Hugel Inc (145020) - 66,821 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.42%
  4. Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBB) - 9,480,070 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Phoenix Mills Ltd (503100) - 1,189,744 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.14%
New Purchase: Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBB)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank. The purchase prices were between $20851.8 and $32185.2, with an estimated average price of $25833.3. The stock is now traded at around $28900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 9,480,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mobile World Investment Corp (MWG)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Mobile World Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $129700 and $152000, with an estimated average price of $139924. The stock is now traded at around $164100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 1,360,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ecopro BM Co Ltd (247540)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Ecopro BM Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $163000 and $215100, with an estimated average price of $183034. The stock is now traded at around $286500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 38,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cebu Air Inc (CEB)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Cebu Air Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $54.2, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 6,409,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp Ltd (IRCTC)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1582 and $2144.85, with an estimated average price of $1850.64. The stock is now traded at around $2331.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 210,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Summarecon Agung Tbk (SMRA)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Summarecon Agung Tbk. The purchase prices were between $790 and $983.5, with an estimated average price of $897.06. The stock is now traded at around $770.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 94,141,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHRIRAMCIT)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Shriram City Union Finance Ltd by 60.49%. The purchase prices were between $1363.8 and $1932.5, with an estimated average price of $1605.13. The stock is now traded at around $1859.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 959,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Silergy Corp (6415)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Silergy Corp by 54.13%. The purchase prices were between $2305 and $3820, with an estimated average price of $3046.53. The stock is now traded at around $3765.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 168,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hugel Inc (145020)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Hugel Inc by 66.42%. The purchase prices were between $174300 and $248000, with an estimated average price of $203147. The stock is now traded at around $242900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 66,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phoenix Mills Ltd (503100)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Phoenix Mills Ltd by 68.14%. The purchase prices were between $679.9 and $876, with an estimated average price of $770.43. The stock is now traded at around $856.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,189,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ashok Leyland Ltd (500477)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Ashok Leyland Ltd by 79.91%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $131.85, with an estimated average price of $119.51. The stock is now traded at around $132.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,900,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (541233)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd by 63.34%. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 13,594,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: Realtek Semiconductor Corp (2379)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Realtek Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $436 and $538, with an estimated average price of $495.33.

Sold Out: Voltronic Power Technology Corp (6409)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Voltronic Power Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $1075 and $1345, with an estimated average price of $1201.94.

Sold Out: Kinx Inc (093320)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Kinx Inc. The sale prices were between $60400 and $75600, with an estimated average price of $67568.8.

Sold Out: IFB Industries Ltd (505726)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in IFB Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $908.55 and $1186.15, with an estimated average price of $1050.47.

Sold Out: Winning Health Technology Group Co Ltd (300253)

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Winning Health Technology Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund. Also check out:

1. Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider