Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund Buys Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank, Mobile World Investment Corp, Shriram City Union Finance, Sells Daqo New Energy Corp, Realtek Semiconductor Corp, Voltronic Power Technology Corp

- New Purchases: MBB, MWG, 247540, CEB, IRCTC, SMRA, BBTN, GCC, BRACBANK, VAMO3, MOEX, OZON, BBAJIOO, LUN, 3413, DLO, CTC.N0000,
- Added Positions: SHRIRAMCIT, 6415, 145020, 503100, 500477, 541233, 09996, FPT, FINCABLES, 6533, 6643, 2327, MAPI, 3532, 06865, 5269, 539876, 00522, 300012, 2345, 09995, 531642, 532754,
- Reduced Positions: 01995, 01308, LALPATHLAB, KBANK, NLG, 01347, 240810, 00268, 002821, 540935, 300763, WLCON,
- Sold Out: DQ, 2379, 6409, 093320, 505726, 300253, 03759, CD, SCS, AJBU, 540425, 5296,
For the details of Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+emerging+markets+small+companies+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund
- Silergy Corp (6415) - 168,000 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.13%
- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHRIRAMCIT) - 959,588 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.49%
- Hugel Inc (145020) - 66,821 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.42%
- Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBB) - 9,480,070 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Phoenix Mills Ltd (503100) - 1,189,744 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.14%
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank. The purchase prices were between $20851.8 and $32185.2, with an estimated average price of $25833.3. The stock is now traded at around $28900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 9,480,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mobile World Investment Corp (MWG)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Mobile World Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $129700 and $152000, with an estimated average price of $139924. The stock is now traded at around $164100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 1,360,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ecopro BM Co Ltd (247540)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Ecopro BM Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $163000 and $215100, with an estimated average price of $183034. The stock is now traded at around $286500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 38,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cebu Air Inc (CEB)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Cebu Air Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $54.2, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 6,409,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp Ltd (IRCTC)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1582 and $2144.85, with an estimated average price of $1850.64. The stock is now traded at around $2331.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 210,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Summarecon Agung Tbk (SMRA)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Summarecon Agung Tbk. The purchase prices were between $790 and $983.5, with an estimated average price of $897.06. The stock is now traded at around $770.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 94,141,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHRIRAMCIT)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Shriram City Union Finance Ltd by 60.49%. The purchase prices were between $1363.8 and $1932.5, with an estimated average price of $1605.13. The stock is now traded at around $1859.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 959,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Silergy Corp (6415)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Silergy Corp by 54.13%. The purchase prices were between $2305 and $3820, with an estimated average price of $3046.53. The stock is now traded at around $3765.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 168,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hugel Inc (145020)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Hugel Inc by 66.42%. The purchase prices were between $174300 and $248000, with an estimated average price of $203147. The stock is now traded at around $242900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 66,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Phoenix Mills Ltd (503100)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Phoenix Mills Ltd by 68.14%. The purchase prices were between $679.9 and $876, with an estimated average price of $770.43. The stock is now traded at around $856.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,189,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ashok Leyland Ltd (500477)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Ashok Leyland Ltd by 79.91%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $131.85, with an estimated average price of $119.51. The stock is now traded at around $132.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,900,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (541233)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd by 63.34%. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 13,594,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: Realtek Semiconductor Corp (2379)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Realtek Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $436 and $538, with an estimated average price of $495.33.Sold Out: Voltronic Power Technology Corp (6409)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Voltronic Power Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $1075 and $1345, with an estimated average price of $1201.94.Sold Out: Kinx Inc (093320)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Kinx Inc. The sale prices were between $60400 and $75600, with an estimated average price of $67568.8.Sold Out: IFB Industries Ltd (505726)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in IFB Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $908.55 and $1186.15, with an estimated average price of $1050.47.Sold Out: Winning Health Technology Group Co Ltd (300253)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Winning Health Technology Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund. Also check out:
1. Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment