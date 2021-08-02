Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund Buys Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank, Mobile World Investment Corp, Shriram City Union Finance, Sells Daqo New Energy Corp, Realtek Semiconductor Corp, Voltronic Power Technology Corp

New Purchases: MBB, MWG, 247540, CEB, IRCTC, SMRA, BBTN, GCC, BRACBANK, VAMO3, MOEX, OZON, BBAJIOO, LUN, 3413, DLO, CTC.N0000,

Investment company Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund Current Portfolio ) buys Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank, Mobile World Investment Corp, Shriram City Union Finance, Silergy Corp, Ecopro BM Co, sells Daqo New Energy Corp, Realtek Semiconductor Corp, Voltronic Power Technology Corp, Kinx Inc, IFB Industries during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund. As of 2021Q2, Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund owns 70 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Silergy Corp (6415) - 168,000 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.13% Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHRIRAMCIT) - 959,588 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.49% Hugel Inc (145020) - 66,821 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.42% Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBB) - 9,480,070 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Phoenix Mills Ltd (503100) - 1,189,744 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.14%

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank. The purchase prices were between $20851.8 and $32185.2, with an estimated average price of $25833.3. The stock is now traded at around $28900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 9,480,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Mobile World Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $129700 and $152000, with an estimated average price of $139924. The stock is now traded at around $164100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 1,360,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Ecopro BM Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $163000 and $215100, with an estimated average price of $183034. The stock is now traded at around $286500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 38,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Cebu Air Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $54.2, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 6,409,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1582 and $2144.85, with an estimated average price of $1850.64. The stock is now traded at around $2331.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 210,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Summarecon Agung Tbk. The purchase prices were between $790 and $983.5, with an estimated average price of $897.06. The stock is now traded at around $770.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 94,141,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Shriram City Union Finance Ltd by 60.49%. The purchase prices were between $1363.8 and $1932.5, with an estimated average price of $1605.13. The stock is now traded at around $1859.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 959,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Silergy Corp by 54.13%. The purchase prices were between $2305 and $3820, with an estimated average price of $3046.53. The stock is now traded at around $3765.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 168,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Hugel Inc by 66.42%. The purchase prices were between $174300 and $248000, with an estimated average price of $203147. The stock is now traded at around $242900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 66,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Phoenix Mills Ltd by 68.14%. The purchase prices were between $679.9 and $876, with an estimated average price of $770.43. The stock is now traded at around $856.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,189,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Ashok Leyland Ltd by 79.91%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $131.85, with an estimated average price of $119.51. The stock is now traded at around $132.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,900,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd by 63.34%. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 13,594,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Realtek Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $436 and $538, with an estimated average price of $495.33.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Voltronic Power Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $1075 and $1345, with an estimated average price of $1201.94.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Kinx Inc. The sale prices were between $60400 and $75600, with an estimated average price of $67568.8.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in IFB Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $908.55 and $1186.15, with an estimated average price of $1050.47.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Winning Health Technology Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.12.