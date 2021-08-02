Logo
Element Wealth, LLC Buys Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Sells Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bo

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Element Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Fidelity International High Dividend ETF, Chevron Corp, sells Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Element Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Element Wealth, LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Element Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/element+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Element Wealth, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,490 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 111,351 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 64,906 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 102,724 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
  5. Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) - 188,272 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.01 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 188,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 51,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDO)

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $20.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 140,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI)

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.01 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 96,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY)

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $64.4 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $70.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 35,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 156.61%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 18,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 38.98%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr (BBF)

Element Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $14.23.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Element Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Element Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Element Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Element Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Element Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Element Wealth, LLC keeps buying

