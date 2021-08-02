Garrison Point Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Gladstone Land Corp

New Purchases: VT, GUNR, LAND, UPS, QQQ, VO, ELY, COP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Gladstone Land Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Point Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Garrison Point Advisors, Llc owns 149 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,604 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,972 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Square Inc (SQ) - 16,783 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 12,277 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 930 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $22.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $191.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 627 shares as of 2021-06-30.