Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Synopsys Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, American Tower Corp, Youdao Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Synopsys Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, sells Alibaba Group Holding, American Tower Corp, Youdao Inc, Abbott Laboratories, British American Tobacco PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waverton Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Waverton Investment Management Ltd owns 52 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 900,379 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,123 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 355,408 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24% CME Group Inc (CME) - 632,038 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 417,959 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 61,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 89,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 52,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $48.29, with an estimated average price of $46.94. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 81.68%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 457,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 140.09%. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $287.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 132,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Youdao Inc. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $24.22.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65.