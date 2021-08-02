Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Synopsys Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, American Tower Corp, Youdao Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Synopsys Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, American Tower Corp, Youdao Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Waverton Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Synopsys Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, sells Alibaba Group Holding, American Tower Corp, Youdao Inc, Abbott Laboratories, British American Tobacco PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waverton Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Waverton Investment Management Ltd owns 52 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Waverton Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waverton+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Waverton Investment Management Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 900,379 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,123 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  3. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 355,408 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
  4. CME Group Inc (CME) - 632,038 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 417,959 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%
New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 61,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 89,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FCA)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 52,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $48.29, with an estimated average price of $46.94. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 81.68%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 457,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 140.09%. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $287.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 132,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Sold Out: Youdao Inc (DAO)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Youdao Inc. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $24.22.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Sold Out: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Waverton Investment Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Waverton Investment Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Waverton Investment Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Waverton Investment Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Waverton Investment Management Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider