Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC Buys Black Knight Inc, eBay Inc, Organon, Sells Deere, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Roche Holding AG

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Black Knight Inc, eBay Inc, Organon, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, sells Deere, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Roche Holding AG, Unilever PLC, MSCI Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC owns 274 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/douglass+winthrop+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 919,662 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 82,953 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,435,309 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 684,406 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 422,620 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 948,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 111,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $257.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $175.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Heineken Holding NV (HKHHF)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Heineken Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $88.9 and $105.24, with an estimated average price of $99.46. The stock is now traded at around $99.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 131.64%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,346,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 35,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 56.48%. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $124.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New York Times Co (NYT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in New York Times Co by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 63,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 60.38%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 66,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93.

Sold Out: Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pure Cycle Corp. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.27.

Sold Out: Schneider Electric SE (SBGSF)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schneider Electric SE. The sale prices were between $149.15 and $167.75, with an estimated average price of $159.89.

Sold Out: Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.02 and $1.52, with an estimated average price of $1.24.

Sold Out: Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Flotek Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $1.28 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $1.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC keeps buying
