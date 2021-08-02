Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC Buys Black Knight Inc, eBay Inc, Organon, Sells Deere, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Roche Holding AG

New Purchases: BKI, OGN, SEDG, EXR, ORLY, SAL, WBA, HKHHF, BVERS, GBDC, SZHIF, CCCC, VOT,

BKI, OGN, SEDG, EXR, ORLY, SAL, WBA, HKHHF, BVERS, GBDC, SZHIF, CCCC, VOT, Added Positions: EBAY, SPOT, AMZN, CNI, CHTR, PYPL, SPGI, AON, COST, ROP, ECL, BF.B, NKE, TSM, BYND, HASI, CRM, ADSK, EQIX, NYT, NFLX, DHR, LRLCY, TMO, TRMB, MCO, WM, TT, SBGSY, NEE, GNRC, APTV, SNOW, MELI, TXN, NOW, OTIS, FB, CARR, UPS, VOO, RTX, WMT, V, ANTM, WEC, PLTR, HD, ABC, BMY, CVS, CVX, CL, STZ, CCI, CMI, DOV, ETN, EL, GIS, GILD, TROW, IDXX, ILMN, INTC, SJM, KMB, LH, LMT, LOW, MCK, NEM, NUE, QCOM,

EBAY, SPOT, AMZN, CNI, CHTR, PYPL, SPGI, AON, COST, ROP, ECL, BF.B, NKE, TSM, BYND, HASI, CRM, ADSK, EQIX, NYT, NFLX, DHR, LRLCY, TMO, TRMB, MCO, WM, TT, SBGSY, NEE, GNRC, APTV, SNOW, MELI, TXN, NOW, OTIS, FB, CARR, UPS, VOO, RTX, WMT, V, ANTM, WEC, PLTR, HD, ABC, BMY, CVS, CVX, CL, STZ, CCI, CMI, DOV, ETN, EL, GIS, GILD, TROW, IDXX, ILMN, INTC, SJM, KMB, LH, LMT, LOW, MCK, NEM, NUE, QCOM, Reduced Positions: DE, BDX, MRK, RHHBY, JPM, FRC, MTD, GOOG, BRK.B, UL, MLM, AAPL, DFS, HEINY, CSCO, PEP, GOOGL, DEO, FAST, DIS, JNJ, GE, MDLZ, XOM, XYL, DD, KO, SPLK, ALLE, BA, BAC, FTV, AXP, MMM, TTI, SYY, UNP, ITOT, STT, ZBH, PM, TSLA, ZTS, CDW, DOW, CTVA, EPD, T, ACN, AMT, AJG, TFC, CSX, KMX, CNC, FIS, EMR, TRV, EFX, GS, IBM, MCD, NSC, NVS, ORCL, PAYX, LIN, SIVB,

DE, BDX, MRK, RHHBY, JPM, FRC, MTD, GOOG, BRK.B, UL, MLM, AAPL, DFS, HEINY, CSCO, PEP, GOOGL, DEO, FAST, DIS, JNJ, GE, MDLZ, XOM, XYL, DD, KO, SPLK, ALLE, BA, BAC, FTV, AXP, MMM, TTI, SYY, UNP, ITOT, STT, ZBH, PM, TSLA, ZTS, CDW, DOW, CTVA, EPD, T, ACN, AMT, AJG, TFC, CSX, KMX, CNC, FIS, EMR, TRV, EFX, GS, IBM, MCD, NSC, NVS, ORCL, PAYX, LIN, SIVB, Sold Out: MSCI, PCYO, SBGSF, FTK, SLRX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Black Knight Inc, eBay Inc, Organon, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, sells Deere, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Roche Holding AG, Unilever PLC, MSCI Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC owns 274 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/douglass+winthrop+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 919,662 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 82,953 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,435,309 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 684,406 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 422,620 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 948,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 111,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $257.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $175.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Heineken Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $88.9 and $105.24, with an estimated average price of $99.46. The stock is now traded at around $99.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 131.64%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,346,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 35,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 56.48%. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $124.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in New York Times Co by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 63,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 60.38%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 66,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pure Cycle Corp. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.27.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schneider Electric SE. The sale prices were between $149.15 and $167.75, with an estimated average price of $159.89.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.02 and $1.52, with an estimated average price of $1.24.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Flotek Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $1.28 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $1.8.