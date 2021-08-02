Logo
Covenant Partners, LLC Buys DexCom Inc, Unilever PLC, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Splunk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Covenant Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DexCom Inc, Unilever PLC, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Nutanix Inc, sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Splunk Inc, Novartis AG, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covenant Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Covenant Partners, LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covenant Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covenant+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Covenant Partners, LLC
  1. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 162,455 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 163,069 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 328,379 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 58,137 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 93,438 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $511.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $122.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT)

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.74 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $52.96. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL)

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Shoe Carnival Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.

Sold Out: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37.

Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $75.51 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $79.16.

Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94.

Sold Out: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $89.43 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $95.91.

Sold Out: Saia Inc (SAIA)

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $200.37 and $244.9, with an estimated average price of $226.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Covenant Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Covenant Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Covenant Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Covenant Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Covenant Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
