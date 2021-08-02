Covenant Partners, LLC Buys DexCom Inc, Unilever PLC, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Splunk Inc

- New Purchases: DXCM, UL, FND, LMAT, NTNX, SCVL, SWCH,
- Added Positions: EFV, EFG, IWO, SCZ, AHCO, CVX, SE, JNK,
- Reduced Positions: TAK, SPLK, VZ, NVS, IWN, MRK, BTI, STL, BUD, HDB, CRM, AMZN, BAH, BABA, LW, PEP, PGR, ARE, SEE, UNF, FDS, EQIX, CIEN, CF, IVW,
- Sold Out: BMRN, SUI, WEC, BWA, NBIX, SAIA, RGA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Covenant Partners, LLC
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 162,455 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 163,069 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 328,379 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 58,137 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 93,438 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $511.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 839 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)
Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $122.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)
Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT)
Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.74 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $52.96. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL)
Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Shoe Carnival Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.Sold Out: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37.Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $75.51 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $79.16.Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94.Sold Out: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $89.43 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $95.91.Sold Out: Saia Inc (SAIA)
Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $200.37 and $244.9, with an estimated average price of $226.99.
